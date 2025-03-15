3 things CM Punk can do on WWE SmackDown next week

CM Punk will be on SmackDown next week to handle some business. A few hours ago, WWE announced that Roman Reigns will be live next Friday night when the blue brand goes to Italy.

Ad

This past Monday on RAW, The OTC interrupted the steel cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk and destroyed both superstars. He threw Punk into the cage on multiple occasions. The Second City Saint doesn't like anyone interfering in his business, so he will like make his feelings know on Friday.

Here are a few things Punk can do when Reigns shows up to SmackDown next week:

#3. The Best in the World could have a Brawl with Roman Reigns

This all started the Royal Rumble after all three superstars were eliminated from the match. They attacked each other like mad dogs until Seth Rollins left everyone knocked out on the floor. This past week on RAW, Roman Reigns looked like he was going to end Seth Rollins' Road to WrestleMania until the security stopped him. The OTC then saw his Wiseman Paul Heyman checking up on CM Punk and gave him similar treatment like The Visionary.

Ad

Trending

Ad

On the upcoming edition of SmackDown, while Reigns explains his actions on Monday night RAW, The Best in the World could come out and have a straight-out brawl with the former Undisputed Champion. Both superstars could engage in a physical brawl until separated by WWE officials.

#2. CM Punk and Roman Reigns could get into a promo battle

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, we could see Reigns come out to address his actions from RAW and talk about his problems with both Seth Rollins and CM Punk. This is the time the former WWE Champion could come out to give Roman a piece of his mind.

Ad

One thing to be noted: Roman Reigns and CM Punk's issues don't stem only from what happened at the Royal Rumble. On-screen, The Best in the World has had issues with Reigns and Rollins ever since their time in The Shield. All these moments of the past, along with the happenings of the Royal Rumble, could set up a great promo battle this Friday night.

#1. WWE could set up a triple threat match for WrestleMania 41

For months now, it has been rumored that WWE is planning to do a CM Punk vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. This match could be made official this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Ad

We could have a moment during SmackDown where Roman Reigns and CM Punk are having their heated war of words before Seth Rollins interrupts them. They all start ranting about why they hate each other and all the problems they have.

This could lead to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis coming out and booking this triple threat match for WrestleMania 41 on the spot. This announcement could blow the roof off the arena in Bologna.

Ad

All three superstars have a massive history, with each of them causing heartbreak to the other. A triple threat at WrestleMania 41 could help them remove all their anger and end this long living saga for good so that they can move on to other things.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback