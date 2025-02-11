3 things Cody Rhodes can do at Elimination Chamber 2025

Cody Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion in his first reign. Rhodes has carried the company since winning the top prize at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare has had a stellar reign and should carry the title till The Show of Shows.

The American Nightmare recently wrapped up his long feud with Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2025, and he needs a legitimate direction for Elimination Chamber, the last major roadblock on The Road to WrestleMania.

Rhodes has missed quite a few PLEs, which is why an appearance or match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto would be much appreciated.

#3. Cody Rhodes stares down the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber

With Jey Uso set to face Gunther at WrestleMania, it is almost certain that Cody Rhodes will face the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. An all-star field of superstars will set foot inside the chamber.

Trending

John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre are confirmed to compete. Following his surprise Royal Rumble loss, fans expect Cena to overcome the odds and win the chamber to book his place on the 'Mania card.

The sight of The American Nightmare and The Champ staring down each other to close Elimination Chamber: Toronto will elicit a powerful reaction from the live crowd.

#2. The American Nightmare sits down with The Miz

Miz TV could return for a special edition at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. The Miz could invite WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, for a talk that will inevitably break down in a fight.

To make matters more interesting, the episode could air at the beginning of the show, and the A-Lister could invite the six participants of the Men's Chamber. The American Nightmare could predict the winner and wish everyone good luck.

Alternatively, 'The Grayson Waller Effect' could return to the Elimination Chamber PLE again this year. But, Waller appears more on NXT.

#1. Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

The last episode of SmackDown ended with Solo Sikoa standing tall over the fallen Undisputed WWE Champion. Sikoa returned to hit The American Nightmare with a Samoan Spike, sending the internet into a frenzy.

The leader of The Bloodline 2.0 has set his sights on the WWE Title again. Sikoa has already lost to Cody Rhodes before, which is why fan interest in another round is low.

However, Rhodes vs. Sikoa will be an entertaining bout that could feature loads of fun interferences. Triple H may also have a few surprises up his sleeve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback