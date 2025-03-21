3 Things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

Cody Rhodes is advertised to appear on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The American Nightmare made a big statement against John Cena on RAW's latest show when he was in a confrontation with him.

After having a face-off with The Franchise Player, Rhodes' appearance in tonight's show could be interesting. In this article, we will discuss three things the Undisputed WWE Champion can do on tonight's SmackDown.

#3. A callout to The Final Boss

It's interesting to note that during the entire Cena—Rhodes confrontation on RAW, there is no reference to The Rock, which makes their alliance even more interesting. So, it's possible that in tonight's SmackDown, The American Nightmare might call out the People's Champion.

Rhodes could state how he has shown the real mirror to the 16-time World Champion and now wanted to have a face-to-face conversation with the member of the TKO Board of Directors. This callout could lead to an appearance from the Final Boss before WrestleMania 41.

#2. A quick match against a heel star

Another thing that could happen on SmackDown upon Cody Rhodes' appearance could be that he will be engaged in a quick match against a heel. It's possible that when he puts Cena & Rock on notice, Grayson Waller could potentially make his appearance.

Waller has already shown interest in selling his soul to The Final Boss. So, to impress him, he might engage in a match against The American Nightmare on the show, leading to Cody emerging as the winner in a short match. Also, The Miz is another possible star who might clash against Rhodes after last week's Miz TV segment.

#1. Another promo from Cody Rhodes

After Elimination Chamber 2025, Cody Rhodes primarily engages in promo segments on the blue brand. Last week's RAW was the first time Cena and The American Nightmare came face to face post-Chamber. So, this raises the chances that on tonight's SmackDown, the Undisputed WWE Champion might get engaged in another promo segment.

Rhodes will likely react after talking in person to the Franchise Player on the red brand. The 39-year-old star could assert that Cena is an entirely different person and has lost all respect.

So these are the potential scenarios that could unfold when Cody Rhodes appears on WWE SmackDown tonight.

