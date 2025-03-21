What time does WWE SmackDown start this week? US, UK, India, Italy & more

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be part of WWE's European tour, as the show is set to take place inside Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy. Due to this regional shift, the timings of the blue brand witnessed a drastic change. Even last week's edition of the blue brand was not aired at its original time.

Talking about this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show is expected to witness some prominent developments for WrestleMania 41.

What are the timings for SmackDown this week?

The timings of SmackDown are as follows:

USA: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT (Friday)

UK: 7 PM GMT (Friday)

India & Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM IST (Saturday)

Canada: 3 PM ET (Friday)

Italy: 8:00 PM CET (Friday)

It's important to note that the show will not be broadcast live in the USA as it will be telecasted on USA Network. Due to this, the show will be streaming at its regular times. However, in Canada, it will be broadcast on Netflix, which will allow the show to stream live there.

For Indian and Sri Lankan fans, SmackDown will be streaming live on SonyLiv digitally and on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 on cable television.

What has WWE announced for tonight's show?

The Stamford-based promotion has already declared major matches and segments for tonight's show. This includes an appearance from Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk on the same show. This means that all three stars are expected to be engaged in a face-to-face segment, leading to a chaotic brawl or physical altercation.

Additionally, the company has announced three matches for the show so far. This includes a clash between Jade Cargill and Liv Morgan. Also, Braun Strowman is set to lock horns with Jacob Fatu once again, and Zelina Vega is set to face Piper Niven in a singles bout.

It's also crucial to note that Cody Rhodes's appearance is also expected to unfold as the American Nightmare is officially advertised for this week's SmackDown.

A major WrestleMania match could be announced in tonight's show

WWE is expected to announce another major match on the WrestleMania 41 card. As Reigns, Rollins, and Punk are anticipated to be engaged in a segment, this could lead to a blockbuster announcement of a Triple Threat Match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The seeds for this Triple Threat Match were initially planned at Royal Rumble 2025, where the Visionary destroyed both the OTC and the Second City Saint. Further, during RAW on Netflix this week, Rollins sends a message to both the stars and affirms his appearance on SmackDown tonight.

All these signs are clear indications that Roman vs. Punk vs. Rollins might be announced for The Shows of Shows in tonight's show.

