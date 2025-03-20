Nick Aldis to ban WWE star, Braun Strowman out of WrestleMania 41, Ex-AEW star is back? - 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is going to be an interesting show for the blue brand. The upcoming show is set to take place in Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy.

WWE is in the midst of its European tour, with its weekly shows going live from different countries. WWE RAW this week was live from Brussels, Belgium and next week's shows live from the UK.

As of now, the Stamford-based promotion has announced some major segments & matches for the show in Italy.

In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on SmackDown this week.

#5. Aleister Black might return to WWE

Last week on SmackDown, WWE dropped a cryptic teaser that leads to the belief that Aleister Black is returning soon back to the Stamford-based promotion. However, as we are now just a month away from WrestleMania 41, Black could show up on SmackDown this week.

The former AEW star could engage in a quick match and later build on a feud for The Showcase of The Immortals.

#4. Jimmy Uso might turn heel and pursue the United States Championship

Jimmy Uso already declared his intention ahead of WrestleMania 41, as Big Jim wanted a title shot for the United States Championship. The title is of course on the shoulders of LA Knight. So, one of the potential things fans could see on this week's SmackDown is the heel turn of the Samoan twin.

Jimmy could turn heel and eventually set his sights on the US Title. Even if the OG Bloodline member doesn't turn heel, he could attack The Megastar to set up a match against him at WrestleMania 41 for the gold.

#3. Nick Aldis might ban Dominik Mysterio from Liv Morgan's match

Jade Cargill and Liv Morgan are all set to settle their scores in the squared circle on this week's SmackDown. This match was announced last week when the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion interrupted The Storm during her interview. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio's interference always plays a crucial role in Liv Morgan's matches.

As a result of this, Nick Aldis could decide to ban The Judgment Day member from ringside. This helps The National Treasure to ensure that the match will have a clean ending on the blue brand show.

#2. Braun Strowman could be written off television

With each passing week, Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu's rivalry continues to intensify on the Friday night show. Even last week, they were engaged in a heated post-match brawl. On this week's show, fans could see The Monster Among Men getting written off television.

It's possible that The Samoan Werewolf could destroy Strowman, leading to Braun getting written off TV. Later, the former Universal Champion will return and take vengeance against Fatu.

#1. Paul Heyman might leave Roman Reigns for CM Punk on SmackDown

In the forthcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are anticipated to engage in a face-to-face segment. The Visionary declared his SmackDown presence on RAW this week, stating that he was coming after both stars. However, this segment will raise a big problem for Paul Heyman, who currently has good relations with both the OTC and The Best in the World.

In a surprise twist, fans could see The Wiseman leaving the Original Tribal Chief for The Second City Saint. It's possible that CM Punk could use his favor to have The Special Counsel on his side. This move from Punk will certainly make Roman Reigns think twice ahead of their potential WrestleMania showdown.

