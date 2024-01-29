3 things Cody Rhodes must do on RAW after winning the Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes created history at Saturday's Royal Rumble 2024 when he secured a triumph in the men's match. This marked his second consecutive Rumble victory, a feat that hasn't been accomplished in the Stamford-based promotion in 26 years.

The American Nightmare is now gearing up to kick-off tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be the first edition of the red brand since his impressive victory at the Rumble.

With that, let's discuss three things Rhodes must do on RAW after Royal Rumble 2024.

#3. Cody Rhodes must call out Roman Reigns ahead of their potential rematch

Soon after emerging the victor, Cody pointed toward Roman Reigns, who was sitting in the sky box, and seemingly teased his selection of champion for WrestleMania 40. However, in tonight's edition of RAW, Dusty Rhodes' son must call out Roman Reigns by talking about their past showdown in which Rhodes was inches away from dethroning the Tribal Chief.

An intense promo by The American Nightmare is something that will whet fans' appetites for their rematch on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. Cody Rhodes must announce his move to SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are currently assigned to different brands, which might turn out to be a hindrance on the Road to WrestleMania 40. So, to ensure a full-fledged build-up to the feud, the 2024 Royal Rumble winner must announce his move to the blue brand.

Roman can't move to Monday Night RAW because he is the Undisputed WWE Universal Title holder, while RAW already has a World Heavyweight Champion in Seth Rollins.

This leaves the company with the option to have Cody move to SmackDown so that he can rejuvenate his rivalry with The Bloodline leader.

#1. Cody Rhodes must have a segment with CM Punk

Both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes were involved in a heated segment on the Royal Rumble 2024 go-home edition of RAW. In the concluding moments of the men's over-the-top-rope contest, Rhodes and Punk were the final two stars battling it out for the right to be called the winner of the 2024 Rumble match.

Finally, it was The American Nightmare who eliminated The Best in the World and secured the triumph. This would make a segment between the two on the post-Royal Rumble a must.

In the segment, The Second City Saint might congratulate Rhodes and wish him the best of luck for his second clash against Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

