3 Things Cody Rhodes revealed about the upcoming weekly AEW show to Chris Van Vliet 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
855   //    23 May 2019, 22:04 IST

The landscape of wrestling is all set to change soon
We are only days away from AEW's Double or Nothing, a show that is all set to revolutionize what we know as the professional wrestling industry forever. But following the show, the promotion has big plans to become a household name thanks to their deal with TNT.

Years after WCW shut shop, professional wrestling is back on TNT with the weekly AEW show. Little was known about the show in itself before the interview with Van Vliet happened.

Cody Rhodes shed a lot of light on the show to come and I must say that as a fan of what is known as professional wrestling, I couldn't be more excited for the upcoming weekly show. Many believe that this is exactly the motivation WWE needs to pull up their socks as well.

Without further ado, let me delve into the finer points of the interview and shed some light on the show, as revealed by Cody Rhodes.

#3 It will be a two-hour long show

Van Vliet asked Rhodes during the course of the interview how long the upcoming weekly show will potentially be. This was Cody's response:

It's really likely that the show's going to be two hours. That's the sweet spot. In terms of the schedule, we'll find out in the next few months for sure. It'll be at a great spot. To be on prime time, on TNT. They've really set us up.

This is a very interesting development because as all of us wrestling fans know, three hours of RAW can be trying for anyone to watch. A lot of fans consider SmackDown Live to be a significantly better show because it's only two hours long.

Let's hope that all of the roster gets a chance to be showcased to the best of their ability. Sometimes, that does not happen on SmackDown Live.

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Cody Rhodes Tony Khan
