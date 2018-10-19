3 things Dean Ambrose could do at WWE Crown Jewel

Looking at the current WWE Crown Jewel card, one thing is glaringly evident - Dean Ambrose has no match at the pay-per-view. Since Dean's return, he has only fought at two pay-per-views, Hell in a Cell and WWE Super Show-Down, and stood in Seth's corner during SummerSlam.

Dean hasn't had a singles match on pay-per-view since he was sidelined with an injury, and while the WWE Creative team might have their reasons for doing this, the WWE Universe is getting anxious about Dean's future as a singles star.

With The Shield's recent victory over The Dogs of War on Monday Night Raw, they seem less likely to break up, which makes an Ambrose heel turn even less likely. With that in mind, we take a look at the possible situations Dean Ambrose might find himself in at WWE Crown Jewel.

#1 Face Drew McIntyre

Dean Ambrose vs Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel?

At this point, Dean's best alternative would be to face Drew McIntyre who also doesn't have a match at WWE Crown Jewel. Since their return to the main roster, they have been booked as remarkably strong competitors, and every time they step into the ring together, magic happens.

Dean and Drew have so many similarities, and I'm surprised they haven't formed a tag team yet. They are both powerhouses, former Intercontinental champions, and continuously overshadowed by the big men in their stables.

To give the match an edge, the winner should face the winner of the triple threat match between Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. If this match were to be held first, it would give the entire WWE Universe a hint on who would be the Universal Champion at the end of the night.

This could be the launching pad of one of two great feuds - Dean Ambrose against Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman against Drew McIntyre. Following the events of last week's RAW, the latter seems more likely.

