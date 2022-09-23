3 Things Edge can do at WWE Extreme Rules

WWE may have given away a potential surprise involving Edge with the reveal of the official poster for its next Premium Live Event, Extreme Rules. The Hall of Famer, who suffered a storyline injury at the hands of Judgment Day, is being promoted for the upcoming show with his new haircut.

The Sportster revealed that WWE has advertised The Ultimate Opportunist for the most "extreme" night of the year. Only two matches have been announced thus far, neither involving The Rated-R Superstar.

Here, based on recent events on television and programming, we examine three things Edge can do at Extreme Rules.

#3 Edge interferes to cost Judgment Day a crucial match

Assuming Rey Mysterio doesn't fight Dominik at Extreme Rules, The Master of the 619 will likely face Finn Balor at the Premium Live Event. Mysterio will be heavily outnumbered, but a valuable friend in Edge may help even the odds for him.

A likely scenario would be Damian Priest, Dominik, and Rhea Ripley running interference and distracting the referee, trying to tilt the scales in favor of Balor. However, their endeavors could be halted when Jim Johnston's "You Think You Know Me" resonates with the crowd's roar.

The eleven-time World Champion can race to ringside, wielding a steel chair, wildly swinging at his enemies and forcing them to flee. The sudden distraction would allow Rey Mysterio to roll up The Prince for a massive victory.

#2 The Hall of Famer can team with Rey Mysterio and Beth Phoenix to face Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

Edge and Beth Phoenix may team up again at Extreme Rules.

The X-factor in the Judgment Day/ Mysterio storyline has been Rhea Ripley, the cynical woman who tormented Dominik and got inside his head, forcing the younger Mysterio to turn on his father. However, the former NXT Women's Champion can be neutralized by Edge's wife, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Phoenix came to her husband's aid during his program with The Miz and Maryse. The Rated-R Superstar needs the Glamazon's help now more than ever, as Ripley has been a thorn in his path for far too long.

With Phoenix and Rey by his side, he can conquer Judgment Day once and for all, ending the faction he created. However, Dominik Mysterio will be at ringside, and his involvement may spell doom for The Master Manipulator's plans.

#1 Judgment Day gets a Brood Bath following an attack on Rey Mysterio

There is no denying that Edge has reverted to his good side again. However, Judgment Day has given the Hall of Famer a challenging time, which may cause him to dig deep into his wide-ranging arsenal of antics.

During his feud with Seth Rollins, The Rated-R Superstar brought back shades of The Brood, an ominous and sinister team with uncanny similarities to Judgment Day. With all he has been through lately, he may have to unleash his pent-up frustrations upon Balor and his friends at Extreme Rules.

Following a victory celebration, the lights could go off, and all four members of Judgment Day could get a well-deserved Brood bath, soaking and embarrassing his enemies in the worst way possible.

