3 things fans loved from Seth Rollins' WWE Universal title reign, and 3 things we hated

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.33K // 03 Aug 2019, 12:47 IST

Will Rollins regain the title at Summerslam against Brock Lesnar?

Seth Rollins is no longer the WWE Universal Champion, but he may have a chance to regain the title this month at SummerSlam.

If he's successful in slaying the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar, Rollins will start his second reign as champion, with his first lasting from WrestleMania 35 to last month's Extreme Rules PPV.

Though short, Rollins' reign did shake things up in WWE, and though plenty of what happened during those months were for the best, there were some speedbumps along the way.

A former two-time WWE Champion, Rollins clearly has what it takes to be a main eventer in WWE, but that doesn't mean the fans always enjoyed what happened.

Here are three things fans loved from Seth Rollins' WWE Universal title reign, and three things fans hated.

#3 Loved: The quality of the matches

Styles and the Phenomenal One had an epic war at this year's Money in the Bank PPV.

Even if you've only been watching WWE for a few weeks, you'll quickly realize that Seth Rollins is one of the most athletically gifted Superstars in the company today. On a week to week basis, Rollins would consistently showcase his high octane, energetic style, a stark contrast to the formulaic, 'Suplex, F5, Kimura repeat' formula that was so often used in matches by his predecessor Brock Lesnar.

Would he have been able to do more if he had a bit more of a creative license to do so? Perhaps, but that isn’t the point. Regardless of who he was facing off against, whether it be a dominating powerhouse like Lesnar, a more equal opponent like AJ Styles or even a cocky heel like Baron Corbin, fans could guarantee that the Universal Champion would be involved in an absolute barnburner.

