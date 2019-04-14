3 things from WrestleMania 35 that fans will remember

14 Apr 2019

WrestleMania 35 was one of the most feel-good events in the recent memory

WrestleMania 35 is officially in the books. The 2018 edition of WWE's Superbowl emanated from the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey with a jam-packed crowd of over 80,000+ people. The event had its ups and downs but overall it was one of the most memorable WrestleMania in recent history.

Unlike previous years, the company actually listened to its fans and gave them what they wanted. From Seth Rollin's shocking win over Brock Lesnar to Kofi Kingston becoming the WWE Championship, almost all of the crowd favorites won their respective matches. In addition to that, there was some genuinely heart-stopping moments throughout the night which shocked and awed fans in the crowd and those watching it on TV.

Here are three things from WrestleMania 35 that fans will remember for years to come:

#3 Women main eventing the biggest show of the year

The main event of WrestleMania 35 saw Lynch defeat Charlotte and Rousey to become a dual champion

The women of WWE have come a long way, from having 2-3 minute matches on RAW and pay-per-view to being in the main event of WrestleMania 35. And all this wasn't handed to them, they have earned every bit of it. Sure, the "Give Divas A Chance" campaign helped in drawing the management's attention, but ultimately it was the female superstars who took it upon themselves and proved that they could even give their male counterparts a run for their money.

Superstars like AJ Lee and Paige laid the foundation of what would be known as the 'Women's Revolution'. Then, came the four Horsewomen of WWE, who changed the game forever. Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch became the torchbearers of this evolution during their time in NXT. They put on excellent matches with the crowd getting behind them to such point where the management was forced to give them their due and put them in the main event spot. The result was the main event of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn I which saw Sasha Banks and Bayley face off against for the NXT Women's Championship in what can be best be described as "pathbreaking".

The triple threat "Winner Take All" main-event match at WrestleMania 35 between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair is something which will be remembered for years to come. Although the finish of the match left to be described, the very fact that women were in the main event of the biggest show of the year of WWE was truly historic.

