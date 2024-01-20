3 things that could go against CM Punk being in 2024 Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is a week away, and excitement levels are running through the roof as the fans gear up for the most highly anticipated premium live event of the year.

The 30-man melee will revolve around the returning CM Punk, who will enter the ring as a competitor for the first time in a decade. Punk, along with Cody Rhodes, last year's winner, is one of the favorites to win.

However, fixing the spotlight on the Straight Edge Superstar in Royal Rumble could backfire for the following three reasons.

#3. CM Punk's ring rust may impact his ability to perform in the enduring Royal Rumble bout

The 45-year-old Punk has not wrestled in a match since AEW All In, where he defeated Samoa Joe in his final encounter for Tony Khan's promotion. The Straight Edge Superstar would make his triumphant return to WWE in his hometown at Survivor Series 2023.

Since his grand homecoming, the former WWE Champion has only cut promos on live television with virtually no physical activity. Thus, ring rust is a very real possibility for the veteran.

The Royal Rumble match is a true test of a wrestler's endurance, especially if they enter the fray early. However, even if CM Punk were to emerge late, his in-ring performance may not be able to live up to the set standards, potentially fueling criticism.

A prime example of this dilemma was evident in Ronda Rousey's Rumble victory two years ago. The Baddest Woman on The Planet seemingly looked sloppy in the squared circle due to extended time away from the ring.

#2. The Straight Edge Superstar might be overshadowed

Compared to a decade ago, the roster today is stacked with more talent and star power. To name a few, an invigorated Cody Rhodes, a devious Shinsuke Nakamura, and a furious Drew McIntyre stand in CM Punk's way.

More names will be added to the growing list in the coming week, but the point stands. Punk, although popular and beloved, could be overshadowed by all the talent that will surround him in the ring next Saturday.

Rhodes is adamant about finishing the story, and fans want him to do so; McIntyre wants another shot at glory, and he, too, has been on a roll lately.

#1. A predictable winner seldom bodes well in Royal Rumble

If CM Punk outlasts 29 other men to book a date with Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania 40, few fans would be surprised. The Rumble is, by its very nature, an unpredictable bout, and taking that element away from it is counterproductive.

Case in point, Punk's last match in his first tenure. The 2014 Rumble is notorious for Pittsburgh turning on the winner, Batista. This primarily occurred when WWE decided to have fan-favorite Daniel Bryan not enter the fray. Bryan's exclusion essentially guaranteed The Animal's win, something that didn't sit well with the crowd in Philly.

Roman Reigns found himself in the same uncomfortable spot next year. Although the fans want to see him win, it is possible that they might turn on Punk in favor of more endearing characters like Cody Rhodes.

