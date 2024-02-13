3 things that would happen if Jey Uso dethrones Gunther next week on WWE RAW

Last night on WWE RAW, the team of Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods defeated Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, Gunther.

This victory has led to the Jey earning a title shot against Gunther on the red brand next week.

Since becoming a singles star after he and his brother Jimmy stopped teaming together, Jey has been focused on becoming a top solo performer. A victory over Gunther next week would certainly solidify this, as Gunther has held the Intercontinental title for 612 days and counting.

With the company continuing to book Jey in strong positions, we will look at three things that could happen if Uso wins against Gunther next on RAW.

#3. Jey takes the belt down under

Currently, only one singles championship is set to be defended at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 24, with Rhea Ripley taking on Nia Jax.

While Gunther would seem like a logical pick to be on this card, the Ring General is currently in a sticky situation as his visa reportedly does not allow him to wrestle anywhere outside of the United States.

Therefore, a way in which WWE could further bolster the card in Perth would be for Jey to dethrone the Ring General ahead of the show to then take the Intercontinental title to Australia and defend it.

Many fans are hoping this will be the case as Jey has become one of the most like performers on the roster. However, speaking to Cathy Kelley on WWE's YouTube channel, Gunther said that the threat of Jey Uso does not worry him in the slightest.

"Next week, Jey Uso’s challenging me for the Intercontinental Heavy Championship,” he said. “It’s gonna be interesting. Because this time, Jey cannot share the burden of being successful. Jey will fully rely on himself, and he will face somebody that, unlike him, has achieved everything on his own. So I’m not worried at all."

#2. WWE's Ring General moves into the world title picture

As the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, Gunther has managed to elevate not only the belt but himself as well.

During his 600-plus day run with the title, the leader of Imperium has cemented himself as one of the biggest stars in WWE, something which, as a mid-card champion, has always proven very hard to achieve.

With this in mind, many WWE fans are now ready to see Gunther move further up into the main event scene and challenge for world championship gold.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall, Gunther said that he is ready to take a step away from the Intercontinental title and move further on with his career.

"I think there's a ranking system and everything for a reason. I think it's quite obvious that I outgrew the Intercontinental Championship already, I am ready to make that next step."

While a loss to Jey Uso on RAW would never be ideal for the Ring General, it would certainly open up a plethora of new matches for him against main event stars like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

#1. The brothers' fight at WrestleMania 40 is for the gold

A match that has not yet been made official for WrestleMania 40, but many feel that is almost a certainty, is Jimmy vs. Jey Uso. The two brothers have been destined for a singles match with each other ever since Jimmy screwed Jey out of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns last year at SummerSlam.

Despite being on different WWE brands now and having barely crossed paths in recent months, many fans still want to see them face off on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The two brothers seem to echo the sentiment of the fans as Jey Uso stated in an interview with Ariel Helwani of TNT Sports that a WrestleMania singles match against his brother would be a dream come true.

"Before our career is done. That’s our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It’s like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy."

If Jey Uso can beat Gunther next week to become the new Intercontinental Champion, then the stakes for his inevitable match against Jimmy will be even greater now that there is gold on the line.

