3 Things that could happen if John Cena loses Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam 2025

John Cena is in the final half of his farewell tour, and he can drop the Undisputed WWE Championship anytime. Cena plans to retire with the title around his waist, but that may not be the case. The Champ can lose his gold as early as SummerSlam.
Cena will fight Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the mega event at MetLife Stadium on August 3. Rhodes has earned the title match against Cena by winning the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament and defeating superstars like Jey Uso and Randy Orton.
John Cena losing his gold to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam could be a turning point in his retirement tour. After dropping the title, the 17-time world champion can take some major steps. In this listicle, we will list three things that could happen if Cena loses the gold at SummerSlam.
Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.
#3. John Cena's babyface turn in WWE
One of the most likely scenarios after Cena loses the Undisputed WWE Championship is his babyface turn. He arguably hasn't been able to become a full-fledged heel in the past few months, as fans still cheer for him. The Last Real Champion has cut many promos berating the WWE Universe and insulting their judgment, but they still love him.
After possibly losing the championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, Cena can apologize to fans for the man he had become in pursuit of his 17th world title. He can also shake hands with Cody and endorse him as the future of WWE. That's how The Champ can finally become a hero again.
#2. Calls it quits in embarrassment
Another likely scenario after John Cena loses the Undisputed Championship is him ending his wrestling career out of frustration and embarrassment. Although John Cena is set to retire in December this year, with his last wrestling match seemingly taking place in mid-December, the 48-year-old superstar can shock fans by wrapping things up early after his potential defeat to Rhodes.
Cena can cut a last promo speaking ill of WWE fans, expressing how frustrated he was after performing in front of them. He can then throw the mic and walk out in frustration, only to return for a final program later in the year.
#1. Feud with The Rock
John Cena is The Rock's representative on WWE TV currently, and if he loses the championship to Cody Rhodes, The Final Boss can lash out at his former rival. Rocky can return to WWE at SummerSlam after Cena loses his championship to Rhodes. He can give Cena an earful for not living up to his expectations.
Cena can hit back at The Rock for using him all this time and turning him against the people. He can also attack The Final Boss, putting him down with an Attitude Adjustment. This would be a massive moment for the fans, as Cena would once again be a babyface. And who knows, The Rock might come back for a last showdown against The Cenation Leader in December.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!