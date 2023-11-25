3 things that could happen when Kevin Owens returns from suspension on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens is set to make his return from suspension on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. For those unaware, the Prizefighter took on the role of a commentator on the previous episode of the blue brand as a temporary replacement for Corey Graves. However, when assigned this role, Nick Aldis imposed the condition of no physicality on Kevin Owens.

Despite this, a provocation from Austin Theory and Grayson Waller resulted in Kevin losing his cool and breaking the rule set by Aldis. This led to Nick suspending Kevin Owens from Friday nights. However, on tonight's edition, he will make his return and be the special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect.

With that being said, let's discuss three things that could happen when the Prizefighter makes his return tonight.

#3. Kevin Owens might destroy Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

One potential scenario that might unfold when Owens appears on the Grayson Waller Effect could be a chaotic brawl where the Prizefighter destroys both Theory and Waller. This might be done due to the vengeance stemming from his suspension because of their provocation.

If this unfolds, it is also likely to lead to the inclusion of another match at the Survivor Series premium live event. Owens' attack might reach a brutal level, prompting referees and officials to intervene and stop him from further assaulting Theory and Waller.

#2. AJ Styles might return and align with Owens

Another thing that might happen when Owens returns on tonight's show is the comeback of AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One was initially expected to make his return on the previous episode, but the company pushed back his return date.

However, tonight's show might serve as the ideal occasion for this return, as he could aid the Prizefighter on the Grayson Waller Effect to even the odds. This could eventually lead to a tag team match between these two teams at the Survivor Series premium live event.

#1. Owens might confront Nick Aldis

As Nick Aldis suspended the Prizefighter, even after he was intentionally provoked by Waller and Theory, it's highly likely that Kevin Owens might confront the SmackDown General Manager upon his comeback

Also, if the confrontation between Nick Aldis and Kevin Owens takes place on tonight's show, it may lay the groundwork for the heel turn of the former Universal Champion in the near future.