WWE appears to have changed plans for former World Champion’s impending return

Several of the top WWE stars of the last decade are trending online as there are heavy rumors for each one of their returns in the coming weeks. One of them is a two-time WWE Champion.

AJ Styles was originally slated for a comeback on SmackDown tonight, but it seems the company has other plans.

Per PWInsider via WrestlingNewsCo, Styles' return is pushed back. It was also noted that they are looking to confirm it. This may upset fans of the veteran, as he has been absent on TV since September 15.

Interestingly, The Phenomenal One appears on the events page for the show alongside LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, and more on WWE.com.

If he does show up, there is a major possibility that he will reignite his issues with The Bloodline, who was behind his kayfabe injury. Earlier this week, Paul Heyman disclosed his plans for Friday night with Solo Sikoa. Check out the details here.

WWE Hall of Famer skeptical whether AJ Styles will ever be rewarded for being one of the best in the business

Styles is one of the few notable names from the aughts who skyrocketed to fame despite never working for the global juggernaut wrestling promotion.

Although AJ Styles has accomplished a lot since his phenomenal debut in 2016, Arn Anderson believes the company doesn't understand the former's value just as much as they should.

On one of the most recent episodes of his ARN podcast, the legend also added that he would have loved to face The Phenomenal One in his prime:

"AJ Styles," Anderson named the superstar he would have faced if he could go at it. "Just always was very aware and respectful of his talent. I'm not sure he ever did with WWE or ever will be rewarded or understood just how good he is."

Despite the potential of a remarkable title contest against "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, plenty of the fanbase are now worn out by the latter's formulaic matches of late and feels Styles will only be another victim to the historic reign.

Do you think AJ Styles will win the world championship again? Sound off in the comments section below!

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here