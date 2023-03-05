Hear ye, hear ye: The WWE Universe will have the opportunity to boo Logan Paul out of the building once more as the YouTube icon turned pro wrestler is scheduled to appear on the March 6 edition of Monday Night Raw.

All jokes aside, Paul's imminent appearance on the red brand will no doubt have something to do with his current arch-nemesis, Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The question is what, exactly?

Read on for a few possibilities.

#3 Logan Paul addresses the statements Seth Rollins made about the business dying if everyone follows the YouTuber's path to WWE Superstardom

Whether it's all in the name of keeping kayfabe alive or not, it seems like Seth "Freakin" Rollins is not afraid to add a bit of realism to his feud with Logan Paul. The former WWE Universal Champion recently stated that if every wrestler follows the same path to wrestling as Paul, the business is as good as dead.

This seems to be a great talking point for adding more fuel to this angle. Moreover, Logan's potential rebuttal could further emphasize the story of a clash between two totally different approaches to wrestling.

On the one hand, there's Seth Rollins. While he's far from an old man, his mentality and attitude towards the wrestling industry are that of tradition. One in which a wrestler is required to earn their stripes by paying their dues day in and day out; while perfecting their craft before they deserve any amount of respect.

On the other hand, there's Logan Paul. He represents a new generation. The social media megastar with the clout to draw money as well as talent; despite the lack of experience.

#2 Logan Paul finds a way to embarrass Seth Rollins

If you didn't know by now, Logan Paul isn't what someone would call a fan favorite to a hardcore wrestling audience. This sentiment applies to him whether he's playing the heel or attempting to be the protagonist.

In this particular case, Logan is finally embracing the hate from the fans, as he's portraying the douchebag in lieu of trying to win the audience over.

If WWE is attempting to further establish Paul as a bonafide, pure grade a, first-class dweeb; it may be a good idea to hold off on making him look too vulnerable until WrestleMania.

His interference at WWE's Elimination Chamber event helped cost Rollins an opportunity at regaining the WWE United States Title, but that could prove to be just the tip of the iceberg. Maybe he can find another way to mess with The Visionary on the next episode of RAW.

#1 Logan Paul reluctantly and begrudgingly realigns himself with The Miz

While they've teamed up to face Rey Mysterio and Dominik at WrestleMania 38, it's been made very clear (even back then) that Logan Paul doesn't care much for The Miz. This doesn't mean that Paul can't use The Miz in his efforts to get one over on Rollins.

Add to the fact that Seth has been making The A-Lister look like a complete and utter buffoon on live TV for the past several weeks. Either that or The Miz takes the fall for Paul via getting his head stomped in by Rollins whilst a cowardly YouTube sensation bails out. Regardless, it's bound to make for great TV.

Poll : 0 votes