3 Things that could happen at Money in the Bank 2022

Scheduled to be hosted by the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, WWE's upcoming premium live event, Money in the Bank, will air live on July 2, 2022. The promotion has confirmed two matches for the event so far.

While Bianca Belair is scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at the show. Although Roman Reigns has been pulled from the upcoming event, there is still a considerable amount of excitement surrounding July 2.

To feed into this widespread curiosity & excitement, for the time being, let's look at three things that could happen at Money in the Bank:

#3. WWE adds John Cena to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

John Cena will be making a blockbuster return to WWE on June 27 to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE. However, this could turn into something bigger as the possibility of the company adding him to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match can't be ruled out.

Given the notable absence of Roman Reigns and WWE's struggle with viewership, the creative team could have The Cenation Leader feature in the men's ladder match to create buzz.

Cena's inclusion in the high-stakes bout would not only add value to it but would also be best for business. WWE could then go on to tease the rumored SummerSlam match between Cena and Theory during the same on July 2.

#2. Becky Lynch wins the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match

While names such as Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Lacey Evans have been making the rounds as potential winners of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, Becky Lynch seems a bit ahead in the race.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been part of an intriguing storyline on the red brand. Her recent downfall, coupled with her paranoia and antics, has made for an interesting watch. However, WWE could have Becky turn things around by winning the briefcase.

Winning the coveted briefcase would give her character the perfect arc. Given how over she is amongst fans, the creative team could then have Big Time Becks turn into a babyface and recreate the magic they once did with her as The Man.

#1. Damian Priest wins the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

While it can be argued that he was under the shadow of Edge, there's no denying the fact that Damian Priest has done some commendable work as an integral part of The Judgment Day.

The former United States Champion is riding high on momentum and is currently a hot favorite to win the men's ladder match. While it looked like the creative team was building Cody Rhodes to win the briefcase, his injury changed things drastically.

On another note, with WWE deciding to cast Edge out of The Judgment Day, expect the creative team to build Priest strong. However, the faction will need the title at some point. Thus, it won't be surprising if Priest wins the ladder match on July 2.

