3 Things that could happen on RAW following Clash at the Castle (September 5, 2022) 

WWE Clash at the Castle is in the rear-view mirror now. The event saw Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns wrestle their hearts out in an instant classic.

While the match kept going back and forth, it was Solo Sikoa, the younger brother of The Usos- who interfered in the match to help Reigns retain the title. Overall, it was a fantastic show, and Triple H definitely deserves a pat on the back.

The company will be looking to capitalize on the momentum when the post-Clash at the Castle edition of RAW emanates live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 5, 2022.

WWE has announced a steel cage match between The Miz and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship for the upcoming episode. Braun Strowman is also rumored to be making his return to the company on Monday night.

So without further ado, let's take a look at three things that could happen in the upcoming show:

#3. Dexter Lumis continues to torment The Miz

The Miz @mikethemiz The fact that the #USChampionship is not represented at #WWECastle is a slap in the face to every legend who has ever held it. Maryse and I may be on vacation, but this Monday it's back to business. #WWERaw Lashley vs. Miz for the US Title inside a steel cage. #NoDistractions The fact that the #USChampionship is not represented at #WWECastle is a slap in the face to every legend who has ever held it. Maryse and I may be on vacation, but this Monday it's back to business. #WWERaw Lashley vs. Miz for the US Title inside a steel cage. #NoDistractions https://t.co/BinFUbWeJx

Bobby Lashley will be defending his United States Championship against The Miz in a Steel Cage match on the upcoming episode of RAW.

While The Miz isn't likely to prevail over The Almighty, the night could turn worse for The A-Lister as WWE could have Dexter Lumis interfere in the match to cost the former WWE Champion his match against Lashley.

While the steel cage is meant for no distractions, the creative team could have Lumis show up in the ring during the match. This would not only shell-shock The Miz but also send the live crowd into a frenzy.

#2. Bayley mocks Bianca Belair before demanding a title shot

Damage Control faced Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a tag team match last night at Clash at the Castle. While the babyface trio showed immense character and heart, it was Bayley who managed to secure a pin over Bianca Belair to earn a massive victory for the team in the end.

Given how things unfolded last night, WWE could have Bayley show up on the upcoming episode of RAW to celebrate her win. The Role Model could mock Belair before demanding a title shot.

Bayley could boast about how she was the first Superstar to pin Belair in the last nine months. This could end up in WWE announcing the duo in a match for Extreme Rules.

#1. Braun Strowman returns to RAW to take out Omos

The Bloodline's Honorary Special Counsel @hacker_wwe Now that Braun Strowman is back in the WWE, we could possibly get this match!



This would do HUGE numbers, IMO. Now that Braun Strowman is back in the WWE, we could possibly get this match!This would do HUGE numbers, IMO. https://t.co/cdy1CrCCZM

For those unaware, recent reports have emerged revealing that Braun Strowman could make a return to WWE on the fallout episode of Monday Night RAW following Clash at the Castle.

In a move that surprised many, the former WWE Champion was released by the company in June last year due to budget cuts. Nonetheless, the Monster Among Men is reportedly set to make a comeback under the new regime.

While Strowman seems destined for a main-event push upon his return, WWE will likely have him garner some momentum before doing so. A mini-feud against Omos fits the bill.

The creative team could have Strowman make a sensational return to the company on RAW to take out Omos. This would not only draw a lot of eyeballs but would also send shockwaves through the locker room.

Should Braun Strowman feud against Omos upon his return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

