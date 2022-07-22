3 things that could happen during Rey Mysterio's 20th Anniversary celebration on RAW

Rey Mysterio will celebrate two decades with WWE on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. In the twenty years he has performed for the company, he has established himself as an all-time great and deserves to be honored for his career.

Mysterio has long been the ultimate underdog, the kind of person fans root for. He has overcome the most insurmountable odds thrown at him and achieved success. No wrestling fan can forget his Royal Rumble match victory and subsequent world title triumph at WrestleMania.

Come Monday, there will undoubtedly be a glorious celebration in honor of the greatest luchador of all time. However, the show must go on, and there are people like The Judgment Day waiting to ruin the party.

On that note, we look at three things that could happen during Rey Mysterio's 20th Anniversary celebration on RAW.

#3. On our list of things that could happen during Rey Mysterio's 20th Anniversary celebration this Monday: He teams up with Dominik to beat The Judgment Day

Judgment Day has been a thorn in Rey Mysterio's side for a long time. Time and again, he and his son Dominik have been one-upped by Finn Balor and Damian Priest. They have even attempted to get Dominik to betray his father, so their comeuppance is long overdue.

What better way to celebrate 20 years in WWE than for Rey to get a massive win over his tormentors? Him sticking it to Balor and Priest alongside his son would be a fitting way to mark a significant milestone in his career.

The Master of 619 has dealt with superstars thinking they are above him. He could roll back the years and remind The Judgment Day that he is still one of the best in the business.

#2. Dominik Mysterio betrays his father

Or, you know, it could be a night to remember for Rey Mysterio, but for the wrong reasons.

WWE loves their swerves, and out-of-nowhere heel turns. This past Monday on RAW, Dominik Mysterio almost joined The Judgment Day before declaring that he will never abandon his father. However, we all know that when it comes to wrestling, wrestlers' words are about as trustworthy as those of the boy who cried wolf.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest may dislike the young Mysterio, but they would be pleased if he turned on his father on a day as unique as the latter's 20th anniversary in WWE. It would boost their faction significantly and begin a new chapter in the young performer's life.

#1. Edge returns to help The Mysterios and celebrate Rey's career

Edge and Rey Mysterio have a storied history, having faced off multiple times in the past. The former also had a troubled relationship with the latter's rivals in The Judgment Day, having been betrayed by the faction a few weeks ago.

Edge will no doubt want to destroy what he created. He hasn't been seen since Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley attacked him and put him out of action. If The Mysterios find themselves on the receiving end of a beatdown from the heels, WWE could have The Rated-R Superstar return to aid them.

Edge returning to finish what he started would be great storytelling and allow him to return to his beloved face character again.

After disposing of Balor and company, he could pay tribute to one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation in Rey and celebrate his 20th anniversary gloriously.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far