3 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (July 18, 2022) 

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Dolph Ziggler make a surprise return to lay waste to Theory. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman engaged in a war of words before The Beast unleashed his wrath on Otis and Gable of the Alpha Academy.

All in all, it was an eventful edition of WWE's flagship show, and the promotion will be looking to deliver once again when RAW emanates live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 18, 2022.

WWE has announced that Logan Paul will be making his return on the upcoming episode. On top of that, following her massive win against Bianca Belair on the previous edition of RAW, Carmella will lock horns with The EST for the RAW Women's Championship this Monday.

Without further delay, let's look at three things that the promotion could be planning for Monday night:

#3. The Miz & Ciampa attack Logan Paul only for AJ Styles to make the save

The upcoming episode of RAW will witness Logan Paul's return to WWE. The social media star recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE and looks all set to confront The Miz on Monday night. However, this segment could potentially lead to a tag team match at SummerSlam.

Given The A-Lister is currently feuding with AJ Styles, WWE could have Logan Paul join forces with The Phenomenal One to take on the heel duo at SummerSlam.

The creative team could have Ciampa and Miz orchestrate a 2-on-1 attack on Logan Paul, only for Styles to show up and make the save. This potential segment could then result in a huge tag team match on July 30.

#2. Becky Lynch attacks Bianca Belair on RAW

Carmella managed to pick up a huge win over Bianca Belair on the previous episode of the red brand, courtesy of an assist from Becky Lynch. Following her win, WWE announced that the former Ms. Money in the Bank would get a shot at Belair's RAW Women's Championship on Monday night.

While The Queen of Staten Island winning the title seems highly unlikely, potential interference from Becky Lynch appears to be on the cards. Big Time Becks could play the spoilsport by interfering in the championship bout on July 18.

The creative team could have Lynch attack The EST, handing the latter a win via disqualification. This could lead to a huge triple threat match between the aforementioned stars at SummerSlam.

#1. Seth Rollins takes out Riddle; WWE books the rivals for a match at SummerSlam

The previous episode of RAW saw Riddle and Bobby Lashley join forces to defeat Rollins & Theory. One should not forget that The Original Bro has managed to have the upper hand on The Visionary in the last couple of weeks. Thus, an agitated Rollins could attack the RK-Bro member on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

The creative team could have the former WWE Champion lay waste to the former United States Champion in a brutal fashion. This could then result in WWE booking the duo in a high-profile contest for July 30.

Riddle vs. Rollins has been an entertaining rivalry so far. With SummerSlam not too far away, it's high time WWE pressed the accelerator on this feud.

