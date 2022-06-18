3 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (June 20, 2022)

The previous RAW episode received mixed negative feedback from the WWE Universe. While Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan qualified for the Women's MITB ladder match, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to qualify for the men's ladder match. However, the show as a whole fell flat.

WWE will be looking to hit back by delivering a power-packed episode when RAW emanates live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 20, 2022.

The promotion has announced that Becky Lynch and Asuka will lock horns in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. On top of that, Elias will make his return to WWE to perform a concert.

Without further ado, here are three things that the episode could have in store for the fans:

#3. Riddle qualifies for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match

Last night's SmackDown saw Riddle lock horns with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. While The Original Bro showed heart and immense character to go toe-to-toe against The Tribal Chief, he succumbed to a devastating spear in the end.

Given his loss, plus WWE booking Brock Lesnar as the next challenger to Roman Reigns, the Riddle vs. Reigns rivalry seems to be over, at least for the time being. So, expect the former RAW Tag Team Champion to start afresh on Monday night.

In case you didn't know, The Original Bro is one of the hot favourites to win the ladder match on July 2 and the upcoming episode could see him qualify for the same.

#2. Bobby Lashley hits back at Theory on RAW

The previous episode of RAW saw Bobby Lashley and Theory face off in a pose-down. While The Almighty emerged as the clear winner, the segment didn't end too well for him as Theory squirted baby oil on his face before dropkicking him.

Given how things unfolded, expect an angry Lashley to hit back at Theory this Monday night. The creative team could have The Almighty lay waste to the current United States Champ to progress this feud.

On another note, Theory vs. Bobby Lashley has been an entertaining feud so far and a potential clash seems inevitable for Money in the Bank.

#1. Both Asuka and Becky Lynch qualify for the Women's MITB Ladder match

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a MITB qualifying match on Raw next week.



It'll be the third one on one match between the two since last month, and the fifth match between the two since last month overall Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a MITB qualifying match on Raw next week.It'll be the third one on one match between the two since last month, and the fifth match between the two since last month overall

Becky Lynch is scheduled to lock horns with Asuka in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the upcoming episode of RAW. Given both these superstars are expected to feature in the ladder match on July 2, expect this match to turn south sooner rather than later.

The creative team could have both these superstars go toe-to-toe against each other, only for the match to result in a no-contest. This would mean a place for both these high-profile names in the Women's Ladder match.

Asuka has been the arch-enemy of Big Time Becks in recent weeks. The duo's previous clashes have been enthralling and expect another masterclass this Monday night.

