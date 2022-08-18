3 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (August 19, 2022) 

The previous episode of SmackDown saw Ronda Rousey make a surprise return to pay her fines with a bag full of cash. Elsewhere on the show, Hit Row made their return to WWE, and Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura.

While Roman Reigns was a notable absentee from the show, it will change this time around when SmackDown emanates live from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, on August 19, 2022. Yes, The Tribal Chief is scheduled to come face-to-face against Drew McIntyre in the upcoming show.

On top of that, Sonya Deville will team up with Natalya to take on Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in the first round of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament on Friday night. Thus, we could be in for another spectacular edition of the blue brand.

On that note, here are three things that could transpire in the upcoming show:

#3. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler orchestrate a 2-on-1 attack on Liv Morgan on SmackDown

The previous episode of SmackDown saw the contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their SmackDown Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle. While the former managed to get the better of the latter during the segment, things may turn out differently on the upcoming episode.

With Ronda Rousey paying her fines on the previous episode, her suspension could end on Friday's show. The Rowdy One could then look to settle her unfinished business with Liv Morgan. Meanwhile, given how things unfolded last week during the contract signing segment, an irate Baszler will be looking to exact revenge on Morgan on this week's broadcast.

Thus, the creative team could have the duo join forces to lay waste to the current champion on Friday.

#2. Sheamus challenges Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

After a hard-fought battle, Gunther managed to retain his Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura on the previous episode of the blue brand. With his feud against Nakamura seemingly reaching its climax in the previous episode, The Ring General may find a new challenger on Friday night.

Well, it is highly speculated that that challenge could be Sheamus. As reported earlier, The Celtic Warrior has had his eyes set on Gunther for a while now. The former WWE Champion had previously shown keen interest in facing the current champion in an interview.

Thus, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE has Sheamus challenge The Ring General on Friday night. Given how similar their style is, a feud between the aforementioned names would be best for business.

#1. Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns engage in a brawl; Karrion Kross attacks

After missing the previous edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns will come face-to-face against Drew McIntyre on Friday night. However, things may not turn out too well for either of the duo as a potential interference from Karrion Kross could be on the cards.

WWE could have the duo of Reigns and McIntyre cut a promo, leading to a huge brawl. While this would leave the audience delighted, it would also be an apt way of hyping the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match for September 3.

However, expect Kross to make his presence felt by taking out both the superstars. The former NXT Superstar could stand tall over Reigns and McIntyre to end the show on a high.

