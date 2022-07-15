3 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (July 15, 2022) 

The WWE Money in the Bank fallout on last week's episode of SmackDown saw the booking of Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for SummerSlam. Lacey Evans' heel turn and Theory interrupting Roman Reigns were other major talking points of the show.

However, the main event in which Butch took on Drew McIntyre was the lowest point of the show. Fans will be expecting better when SmackDown airs live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on July 15.

WWE has announced that Natalya will take on Liv Morgan in a Championship Contender's match on the upcoming episode. On top of that, Theory vs. Madcap Moss is also scheduled for Friday night.

In this article, we'll take a look at three things that could unfold on the upcoming episode.

#3. Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther attack Nakamura on SmackDown

The previous episode of SmackDown saw Shinsuke Nakamura confront Gunther. However, when Gunther refused to give him a shot at the IC Championship, Nakamura challenged Kaiser for a one-on-one match.

The former United States Champion managed to make quick work of Kaiser, thus laying the breadcrumbs for a feud against Gunther for the IC Championship.

Given how things unfolded last week, Gunther could join forces with Kaiser to orchestrate a 2-on-1 attack on Nakamura this Friday night. This could then lead to WWE officially announcing the match for SummerSlam 2022.

#2. Sheamus finds a new way to escape Drew McIntyre

While Sheamus was scheduled to face Drew McIntyre in a Championship Contender's match on the previous episode of the blue brand, he was replaced by Butch after he pretended to have COVID.

WWE's move to use COVID in a storyline has left fans divided across the internet. However, there's no denying that Sheamus has managed to receive a lot of heat for the move. Expect the former WWE Champion to pull off something similar to escape The Scottish Warrior once again on the upcoming episode.

Given how impressive the two were in their previous encounter, it wouldn't be surprising for WWE to add this bout to SummerSlam.

#1. Shayna Baszler helps Natalya defeat Liv Morgan

Natalya and Liv Morgan will lock horns with each other in a Championship Contender's match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. However, this could turn south for the current champion sooner rather than later.

WWE could have Shayna Baszler show up during the match to help Natalya pick up a huge win. The former NXT Champion could distract the current champion, costing her the match.

On another note, WWE has already announced Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam for the SmackDown Women's Championship. It would be interesting to see if Natalya gets added to the bout to make it a triple threat match.

