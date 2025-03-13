3 Things that could happen in WWE if John Cena fails to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

John Cena stunned the WW Universe when he sold his soul to The Rock and unleashed an attack on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. After his victory in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Cena is set to challenge The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Considering the current storyline, and The Final Boss on his side, along with the shocking heel turn, it is hard to see Cody Rhodes retaining his title at The Show of Shows. However, given the belief the Stamford-based company has put in The American Nightmare, it is not easy to say that the star would lose the title without a fight at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If John Cena fails to clinch a victory in the main event of WrestleMania 41, there might be some serious consequences for The Cenation Leader. Let's check out a few things that could happen in case the 16-time world champion loses his match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

#3. John Cena vs. The Authority once again

If The Franchise Player ends up losing the Undisputed WWE Championship match, he might end up going after Triple H, for putting all his faith in The American Nightmare.

While The Rock is on top when it comes to making his own decisions, The King of Kings has already shown that he doesn't care about The Brahma Bull being a member of the Board of Directors in TKO. Further, things could get more interesting if Triple H digs in and brings his Authority persona back to send backup for Rhodes to build a tag team feud with both Cena and The Rock involved.

While Triple H may be ruled out of competing in the ring, he can have another star do the work in the ring on his behalf.

#2. John Cena turns babyface

The Rock offered all the sucess to Cody Rhodes when he asked him to sell his soul at Elimination Chamber. While John Cena took up the offer, he would also expect all the success that was anticipated when the offer was made.

If Cena fails to make history by becoming a 17-time world champion at WrestleMania 41, he might turn on The Final Boss and call him out on his false promises. Further, he could hug Rhodes and apologize for what he did at Elimination Chamber, turning into the crowd-favourite superstar for millions around the world once again.

#1. The Rock replaces him with Drew McIntyre

Considering his incredible gimmick, The Rock won't sit back if John Cena ends up losing the Undisputed WWE Championship match in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Final Boss could turn on Cena in a moment, replacing him with former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psycopath has already stated before that he could work with The Final Boss, which could be a tease that McIntyre is the legend's next pick. Further, McIntyre could also unleash an assault on Cena, building a once-in-a-lifetime rivalry between both men after The Show of Shows this year.

With this said, it is clear that things could end up being a nightmare if Cena loses to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for both men at The Showcase of The Immortals.

