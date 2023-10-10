3 things Jade Cargill can do on WWE RAW tonight

Jade Cargill made her debut appearance in WWE at this year's Fastlane alongside none other than Triple H. However, reports suggest that Jade is expected to be part of tonight's WWE RAW, which will serve as the fallout episode after Fastlane 2023. Not only this, but she is also likely to make an appearance on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

With the likelihood of Jade appearing tonight high, let's explore three things she can do in her first appearance on Monday Night RAW.

#3. Jade Cargill could confront Becky Lynch on RAW

One potential direction for Jade upon her appearance could be to confront Becky Lynch on the show. For those unaware, Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox, and it's likely that she will retain her title. If this scenario unfolds, Jade might choose to confront the NXT Women's Champion. This confrontation will eventually set up a match between these two down the road.

A feud against Lynch could be an ideal rivalry for Jade Cargill leading up to her in-ring debut.

#2. Jade could introduce herself to the WWE Universe

Another possibility for the former AEW star in her first appearance on Monday Night RAW is to introduce herself to the WWE Universe. A promo segment could be an effective way for the company to showcase Cargill on RAW without immediately engaging in a confrontation with any other female star on the roster.

This approach would also help Jade connect with the fans, allowing her to build a stronger rapport and garner more reactions from the crowd. During this promo, she could also address the entire women's roster by putting them on notice. She may even issue challenges to the current champions on the red brand.

#1. A confrontation with Rhea Ripley could also take place on tonight's show

Rhea Ripley is currently the Women's World Champion on the red brand. When Jade Cargill makes her appearance, she might choose to confront The Eradicator directly and issue a challenge for a future title shot. A confrontation between Rhea Ripley and Jade is something fans have been eager to witness, especially as Ripley is currently dominating the women's roster on RAW.

Additionally, with Judgment Day losing their tag team titles at Fastlane, a match against Cargill could heighten the chances of Rhea potentially losing her championship.