3 Things John Cena can do on WWE SmackDown next week

WWE Champion John Cena will be defending his Undisputed WWE Title for the first time since winning it at WrestleMania 41 against arch-rival Randy Orton at the 2025 Backlash PLE.
Last week on SmackDown, Cena once again got RKO’d by Randy Orton, and this week he failed to make an appearance. The Viper expressed that he would punish John Cena for disrespecting his family lineage in front of his hometown, wife, and kids. Orton expressed that Cena is just another legend he is about to hunt, and he will punt kick the last real champion at Backlash.
WWE has officially confirmed John Cena will return on the next episode of SmackDown, which will also serve as the go-home edition of the blue brand for the upcoming PLE.
In this listicle, we predict three things Cena could do next week on SmackDown before his bout against Randy Orton.
#3. John Cena could ruin pro-wrestling
During the build-up to his WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes, the Leader of Cenation vowed to ruin professional wrestling.
The Champ kept his promise by delivering an underwhelming bout against Cody Rhodes and winning his 17th world title using dirty heel tactics.
Cena could stay true to his words and announce that, as a record-breaking champion, he has some special privileges that are given to him by the higher-ups, by people even above Triple H. Redeeming them, he could choose not to defend his title at Backlash against Randy Orton, leaving their bout in jeopardy.
#2. The Leader of Cenation would invade Randy Orton’s house
A couple of days back, John Cena posted a throwback from the early 2000s. During his rivalry with Randy Orton, The Viper punt kicked Cena’s father.
The Last Real Champion could finally get his revenge. John Cena might invade Randy Orton’s house, sit with his kids and wife, and confront The Viper via video package. The legend could then proceed to threaten Orton and embarrass him in front of his wife and children. Orton's home has been invaded before by Triple H, but this time it could be different, and Cena could look to harm his wife and children to send a message.
#1. Cena could lay out Randy Orton in the middle of the ring
Randy Orton emerged on top of Cena twice in their encounter, first at RAW after WrestleMania and then on last week’s SmackDown. Orton emerged out of nowhere in classic fashion to deliver two vicious RKOs to the world champion.
The Leader of the Cenation could finally get the upper hand on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, as he could use yet another heel tactic to put Orton away.
Cena could play possum and attack The Viper from behind and put him in his STF lock, forcing the entire locker to run to separate them.