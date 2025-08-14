3 Things John Cena must do before retiring from WWE

John Cena's iconic WWE career is nearing its conclusion as his retirement tour is 70 percent completed. The Last Real Champion only has 11 dates left.
WWE Universe may have mixed reactions to his retirement tour, during which he turned heel for the first time and won his 17th World Title. He defended the gold twice against his former foes Randy Orton and CM Punk, and lost it at SummerSlam 2025 in a rematch against Cody Rhodes. WWE has been going forward with Cena's tour with no brakes, as Brock Lesnar returned and attacked The Last Real Champion, laying groundwork for their future match-up.
However, Lesnar may be Cena's final opponent as The Cenation Leader is set to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025. As the veteran's career nears the end, this article looks at three things the 17-time champion should do before retiring later this year:
#3. Bring back "Super Cena"
Throughout his historic WWE career, John Cena has gained popularity for his "Never Give Up" motto, which he lived up to, beating the competition in front of him.
Fans caught a glimpse of "Super Cena" at SummerSlam 2025 in the hard-hitting Street Fight against Cody Rhodes. However, the real Cena is still hidden somewhere inside the legend.
Before hanging up his boots, Cena should showcase the violence "Super Cena" could produce if unleashed, and Brock Lesnar could be the perfect partner to unlock his ultimate persona.
#2. Deliver a mic-dropping promo
Other than his chaotic wrestling style and unmatched in-ring presence, Cena's microphone skills are among the best in the business. The Last Real Champion can undoubtedly destroy any superstar from any generation in a promo war.
Cena has done it in the past with his opponent, notably The Rock, who is also known for his mic skills. Before retiring, the 17-time World Champion should give fans one last memorable on-mic slaughter with a mic-dropping promo, probably against Lesnar.
#1. Special gimmick WWE match
John Cena's WWE persona is that of a star who goes to great lengths to win a match and never quits. I "Quit Matches" perfectly fits with The Last Real Champion's wrestling motto.
Before laying his signature band in the ring, Cena should compete in an "I Quit Match" most probably against his arch-rival Brock Lesnar, as The Franchise Player has never been defeated in the match-type, and it's sort of his signature contest.