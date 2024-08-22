3 things we learned from John Cena's appearance on Club Shay Shay

John Cena's career in WWE has been nothing short of terrific. While Cena has a record 16 World Championships to his name, what separates him from the majority of other superstars is the connection he built with the WWE Universe. Whenever Cena speaks, the fans want to listen.

During a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, John Cena appeared as a guest and spoke about various topics ranging from wrestling to acting. In this article, we will look at the three things we learned from Cena's appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast.

#3. John Cena once bought a fake Lamborghini

Expand Tweet

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

During his appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, John Cena spoke about the worst purchase he made. The Cenation Leader revealed he bought a fake Lamborghini once to save money. When questioned about how one buys a fake Lamborghini, Cena further detailed his purchase.

The former WWE Champion mentioned how back in 2003, he came across a company that would build him a fake vehicle with a V12. While the car looked perfect for something that wasn't original, the WWE wrestler mentioned the owner tried to stiff him out of the deal and Cena had to locate him.

After two years of work, Cena did receive his car, but it wasn't the best on the road. This led to Cena sending the card to over 10 motor repair shops, and he finally received the keys to his car last week.

#2. John Cena signed a contract extension and will remain a part of WWE post-2025

Expand Tweet

At this year's Money in the Bank, Cena made a surprise announcement that left fans emotional. Cena announced he would return to WWE in early 2025 and kick off his Retirement Tour.

However, during his appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Cena also mentioned that he signed a contract extension with the company post-2025. This contract will involve Cena making appearances in a non-wrestling role. Cena said he signed the extension to remain a part of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future.

#1. John Cena believes Roman Reigns is the GOAT

Expand Tweet

With his work as the leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has cemented his legacy as one of the Greatest of All Time. However, Cena believes Reigns is THE GOAT. During his appearance on the above-mentioned podcast, Cena revealed Reigns has been in the main event lens for nearly a decade.

The 16-time World Champion also praised The Original Tribal Chief for playing an important role in the rise of the company's stock. Finally, Cena concluded his praise for Reigns by saying he is an extremely smart performer and someone who the veteran respects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback