3 things Logan Paul can do on WWE Raw if he appears tonight

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is set to provide the aftermath of the electrifying Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. A notable highlight from the event was Logan Paul capturing the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio, marking his first-ever WWE title win since making his debut in the company.

Following his win, Logan expressed his intention to actively defend his newly acquired title and asserted his status as a free agent, suggesting the possibility of appearances on both RAW and SmackDown.

As tonight's show marks the first WWE event since Logan's championship win, anticipation is high for further development in the storyline. With that being said, let's discuss three things Logan Paul can do on tonight's edition of WWE RAW if he makes his unexpected appearance.

#3. Logan Paul could confront Gunther on tonight's WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

One potential move for the Maverick could be to confront the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, on tonight's show. This confrontation could help build anticipation for the upcoming Premium Live event, Survivor Series 2023.

Given the previous tensions between Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, a face-off between Logan and Gunther could further intensify this dynamic, especially since the YouTuber now holds the US title, which belongs to SmackDown.

Additionally, such a confrontation could generate excitement among fans for a potential Champion vs. Champion clash at this year's Survivor Series PLE.

#2. Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio could share another segment

Expand Tweet

Before Crown Jewel 2023, Logan Paul and Dominik shared a segment on the Red brand where they mocked Rey Mysterio and also targeted Samantha Irvin and Ricochet. Now that Maverick has successfully defeated Rey Mysterio and won the US title, it's possible that he and Dominik could share another segment, potentially celebrating the Youtuber's victory over Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Additionally, another segment featuring Logan and Dominik could serve to solidify the status of both superstars as villainous characters.

#1. Logan Paul could issue an open challenge for the US title on tonight's WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Issuing an open challenge for the United States Championship on RAW would indeed be a fitting way for Logan Paul to establish his reign as the defending champion and showcase his commitment to defending the title regularly.

Following in the footsteps of previous champions like John Cena, who utilized the open challenge format to elevate the prestige of the championship, Logan Paul could use this opportunity to demonstrate his determination as a titleholder despite being a part-timer in the company.

Also, if this potential scenario unfolds, it could surely generate excitement and unpredictability for tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Do you have high hopes for Logan Paul's championship reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here