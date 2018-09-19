Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Things Matt Hardy Deserved To Achieve Before Retiring

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.52K   //    19 Sep 2018, 02:32 IST

a
a WONDERFUL career!

Much to the dismay of all his fans, Matt Hardy finally hung up his boots after 26 years as a pro-wrestler. A multi-time Tag Team Champion, Matt has also held the US Championship, ECW Championship and Impact World Championship in his career.

Although Hardy had been hinting at retirement for quite some time now by sending out cryptic tweets and thanking his fans and colleagues on social media, many believed it to be a gimmick or a way to generate interest as Hardy is well known for using social media to his advantage. And so, it came as a surprise to many when Matt officially announced on youtube that it was time for him to head home now.

Matt had a lengthy and eventful career and has held over 40 Championships across promotions.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Well known to have a mind for the business, Hardy has faced many challenges throughout his career and come out shining.

Even with a list of accomplishments as long as his, there are certain things the Woken Warrior could not achieve in his WWE career which he deserved to:

#3 Becoming the Intercontinental Champion

US Champ
US Champion

While his brother Jeff Hardy is a multi-time IC Champion, Matt Hardy has not held the coveted title even once in his career.

While a former US Champion and European Champion, it is astounding to note that the elder Hardy sibling never could never lay his hands on the top prize when it comes to the mid-card; especially considering that he was a constant player in WWE's midcard division for most of his career.



Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
