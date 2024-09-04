3 Things that may happen if Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso start dating

WWE has teased a romantic storyline between Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso, even though it is not yet clear how the creative team will proceed with this angle. This Monday on RAW, Mami convinced The Yeet Master to join Damian Priest against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley even came to the ring during the match and helped Jey Uso and Damian Priest defeat the current World Tag Team Champions and make another massive statement against their former stablemates.

With that being said, what should fans expect to see if Rhea and Jey start dating on-screen? Let's take a look at three reasons.

#3. Jey Uso will officially become part of The Terror Twins' rivalry with The Judgment Day

The Terror Twins are out to exact revenge on The Judgment Day after everything that happened at SummerSlam 2024 and their departure from the faction. Still, the numbers game could cost them going forward and it is a no-brainer that they will need reinforcements.

Jey Uso would be a great addition and would officially become part of the rivalry should he start dating Rhea Ripley on-screen. Additionally, it could allow him to side with Damian Priest and have a World Tag Team Championship match against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, especially after their victory on RAW this Monday.

#2. It can lead to a couples feud with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley wants to take revenge on both the reigning Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea at SummerSlam 2024 and helped Liv retain her title, and the two are now a couple on-screen.

Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, teamed up with Damian Priest and defeated Liv and Dominik at Bash in Berlin 2024. However, The Archer of Infamy will now shift his focus to taking revenge on Finn Balor, who cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

With that in mind, we could see Jey Uso step up and side with Rhea Ripley, starting a couple's feud with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

#1. It could delay Jey Uso's move to WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso has been linked with a move to SmackDown to side with Roman Reigns and become part of the potential Bloodline Civil War down the line. However, WWE has not hinted at when this move could happen, as The Original Tribal Chief is expected to return to the blue brand in the coming weeks.

Additionally, if Jey Uso starts dating Rhea Ripley on-screen, he will delay his move to the blue brand indefinitely unless it is a one-off storyline, where he sides with Reigns against The Bloodline at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Premium Live Event.

Jey Uso is not the only RAW Superstar who has been linked with a move to SmackDown. Sami Zayn could also reunite with Roman Reigns against The Bloodline, but, like The Yeet Master, it is unknown when this will happen.

Zayn returned to Monday Night RAW and challenged Gunther to a match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bad Blood 2024. The Ring General initially turned down the challenge, but the match is expected to become official eventually.

