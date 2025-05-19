3 Things that must happen if CM Punk faces John Cena at Money in the Bank 2025

One of WWE's biggest PLEs of the year, Money in the Bank, is just a few weeks away. The event will take place in California on June 7, 2025. John Cena is scheduled to appear on the show, and many fans expect him to face CM Punk at the event.

This article looks at three things that must happen if CM Punk faces the Last Real Champion at Money in the Bank.

#3. CM Punk should walk out to This Fire Burns

Punk and Cena faced each other at Money in the Bank 2011 in one of the best matches in the careers of both men. During that show, CM Punk walked out to his old theme This Fire Burns by Killswitch Engage.

If the two men face each other again this year at MITB, it would make a lot of sense if Punk brought back his old theme song for the match. It would be nostalgic to see the Second City Saint walk out to his old music at the event where he made history 14 years ago.

#2. A Failed attempt to cash in Money in the Bank

After the Best in the World beat John Cena at Money in the Bank's 2011 edition for the WWE Championship, Alberto Del Rio tried to cash in his newly won contract. This was another attempt from Vince McMahon's side to not let Punk leave the arena as Champion.

WWE could play out the same scenario by having the winner of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match try to cash in on the winner of the match.

#3. John Cena should blow a kiss goodbye

CM Punk's WWE contract was set to expire the night he faced John Cena for the WWE Title. After he won the match, Punk jumped the barricade and blew a kiss goodbye to Vince McMahon and the WWE.

Cena could recreate the legendary moment by beating Punk at the show, jumping the barricade, and blowing him a goodbye kiss. This would be a full-circle moment for both men, paying homage to their 2011 match at Money in the Bank.

