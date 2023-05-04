3 things that must happen at WWE Backlash and 2 that shouldn't

WWE Backlash 2023 is rapidly approaching and is another highly-anticipated premium live event for the world's largest professional wrestling organization. The show will be hosted live from Bad Bunny's hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico. He will be appearing on the show in a Street Fight versus Damian Priest.

Now that the card is nearly complete, it is time to consider some potential events that may or may not occur throughout the show. Either the relevance of this event will be limited, or WWE will attempt to launch some major angles to launch the newly established rosters.

There will be a handful of quality fights on Sunday's show. Let's take a look at two things that shouldn't happen and the three things that must.

Must Happen: Cody Rhodes must defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash

Cody Rhodes needs to conquer The Beast.

WWE is once again facing the challenge of casting someone as a strong rival to Roman Reigns as the discussion around his incredible title reign rages on.

A convincing victory over Brock Lesnar would do a lot to keep Rhodes popular with WWE fans. Not many stars can claim a clear win against the former UFC champion. Rhodes gets the boost he needs going into the summer by being included on that list.

If Lesnar can easily defeat Rhodes, Cody's ascension to the top of the WWE will be all but over. Could he still win the title? Without a shadow of a doubt. Would it, however, have the same impact? Certainly not.

Rhodes' direction and momentum depend on the result of his contest with Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash, but if he triumphs, there is still hope.

Shouldn't happen: The Bloodline's implosion

They have been WWE's hottest act for so long now.

The Bloodline has been WWE's biggest draw in recent years. The Usos are now at odds with Roman Reigns, and if the Bloodline suffers another setback, things could get even worse.

Currently, Solo Sikoa appears to be Roman Reigns' most reliable companion. If his brothers fail to get the job done once again at WWE Backlash, he might be instructed to punish them. Losing some matches won't spell the end, though; in the world of professional wrestling, failures occur frequently. Although the babyfaces may prevail in this match, Sikoa's attack on his teammates may live in infamy.

The faction won't stay together forever, of course, but that doesn't imply it has to disband because it recently suffered a few defeats. The benefit of the family being together would be greatest for Sikoa, who still has a lot of potential for future success.

Must happen: Randy Orton's return

Orton and Riddle were so good together.

Although there have been rumors that Randy Orton will not be returning for a while, there have also been contradictory reports that he is preparing to return and that it will happen soon. In any case, there is a chance Orton will return, especially given Matt Riddle's re-entry into the battle.

As it was The Usos who won the Tag Team Titles from and injured him, Orton will be enraged, and he very well may be the one to prevent The Usos from defeating Riddle, Zayn, and Owens in their match at WWE Backlash. His current situation is still mostly unknown, but this also leaves the door open for his return.

Shouldn't happen: Bad Bunny and Damian Priest main eventing WWE Backlash

These two main eventing will please the Puerto Rican fans but Cody deserves it more.

Following a recent rumor, Damian Priest and Bad Bunny are reportedly pushing for their encounter to be included in the main event of WWE Backlash 2023. That should not, however, take place in any way.

Cody Rhodes will soon be in the spotlight on Monday Night RAW; while Bad Bunny is a big celebrity, he just makes an appearance now and then.

Since his comeback, Rhodes has put on strong performances that have elevated his stature. He is touted as the upcoming top babyface in WWE. As a result, he drew a strong reaction from the crowd at WrestleMania 39, who wanted him to win the title.

In this highly anticipated encounter, The American Nightmare and The Beast will square off for the first time in the ring. In this case, placing the match in the main event of Backlash 2023 would be a significantly superior option.

Must happen: Bayley turning on IYO SKY

Bayley must turn on her teammates.

Simply put, Damage CTRL has fallen short of the hopes that many people had for the group.

You could argue that in the realm of professional wrestling, victories and defeats don't matter, but that's just not true. Especially when you're a group that has repeatedly pledged to take over an entire division and has done nothing since its inception.

Since WWE has been hinting at a Damage CTRL split in recent weeks, the company should finally pull the trigger at WWE Backlash. Bayley's treachery at the premium live event will mark both the end of the group's ascent and the beginning of Bayley's comeback.

If done well, fans will relate to her redemption story as Bayley is popular in the WWE Universe. They will want to rejoice and applaud her once more. That was the plan for Bayley when she first joined the main roster.

Give your thoughts on what you'd like to see at WWE Backlash in the comments below!

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes