3 Things NXT must do if it moves to USA Network and 2 things it shouldn't

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.45K // 17 Aug 2019, 22:35 IST

Triple H

Earlier this week, a huge rumour emerged when both F4WOnline.com and PWInsider.com reported that WWE has been ramping up talks with USA Network about moving NXT to the current home of Raw and SmackDown Live.

Previous reports indicated that the frontrunner to land NXT would be FS1, considering WWE is about to embark on its big-money deal with FOX when SmackDown Live moves to FOX Sports in October. But, it appears more likely now that USA Network might be landing the Wednesday night brand.

With regards to USA Network, PWInsider reports "there are some within WWE who believe the USA is a done deal and it's just a matter of time before the deal is announced." However, the report adds there are also some people in WWE who have shot down the idea that an NXT/USA deal is close to being done, meaning it remains unknown if or when fans can expect an official announcement from WWE.

Considering the above, let's look at 3 things WWE needs to do with NXT should it move to USA Network, and 2 things WWE should not do with the brand.

#5 WWE should air the show live

WWE NXT

WWE NXT is no stranger to USA Network, as a special episode of the show was actually broadcast on the network during a December 2017 "WWE Week" slate of programming.

The show was able to draw solid viewership number, taking in a little over 800,000 viewers for the special episode.

What makes the number even more impressive is that the show was a taped episode of NXT, meaning spoilers were available ahead of the airing on USA Network, which could have potentially warded off a percentage of viewers from tuning in.

If and when NXT does make the move to USA Network, WWE should do its best to air the show live. This is especially considering that the show will be going up against All Elite Wrestling on TNT, which will air live on a weekly basis beginning on October 2nd.

