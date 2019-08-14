Everything you need to know about NXT to FS1; Triple H comments, Vince's role, more

WWE is nearing the beginning of its massive new money deal with FOX, which will see SmackDown Live officially move to FOX Sports on Friday, October 4th.

In recent weeks, reports have surfaced claiming WWE is in talks to move NXT over to FS1 once the new FOX TV deal kicks in, which would be a big step up for the show currently being hosted each week by WWE Network on Wednesday nights.

Following news of the latest rumors surrounding the fate of NXT, here is everything you need to know about the show possibly landing a new home.

#5 Triple H has addressed the latest NXT rumors

During a media conference call which took place prior to NXT Takeover Toronto over the weekend, Triple H addressed rumors of NXT moving to FS1, and WWE possibly having two NXT programs.

"When you say [the potential of] two NXT shows, it's funny because in my mind, I immediately went, 'Well, there are two NXT shows, there's NXT: UK and NXT,' said Triple H, h/t to ComicBook.com for the transcription. "But there's always a changing landscape, there's always - the internal discussion here of where content goes is a constant," Hunter said. "We look at this kind of wheel of options of distribution that we have across all platforms, whether that be television or platforms like that, being a part of that world, or whether it be Facebook or something like that, or USA, or FOX. Then there's our digital presence which, as you know, a billion social media followers, #1 channel on YouTube for sports, I think #2 overall right now in the world for anything on YouTube. So digital and where you put things out in that matter [is important to us], and then our VOD/our network/our direct to consumer."

