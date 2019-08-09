3 Things that could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2019

What could we expect from SummerSlam this Sunday?

WWE is throwing a huge party to cap off the summer, and the entire WWE Universe is invited.

This Sunday, WWE will go live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada with their presentation of SummerSlam. With such a short break between Extreme Rules and The Biggest Party Of The Summer, the buildup hasn’t been as strong as in previous years.

However, it is a Big Four PPV, so expect a hot crowd, especially with it being in Toronto. There are currently ten matches advertised for this Sunday’s show.

On the RAW side of the card, Dolph Ziggler will take on the returning Goldberg, who is looking for redemption after his infamous match against The Undertaker at Super Showdown.

AJ Styles will defend the United States Championship against Ricochet, Finn Balor will take on Bray Wyatt, making his in-ring debut as The Fiend. Becky Lynch will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Natalya in a Submission match.

In the main event for the Red Brand, Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins.

On the Smackdown side of the card, Charlotte Flair will take on Canada’s own and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Kevin Owens will take on Shane McMahon, and if KO loses, he must quit WWE. Bayley will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ember Moon.

In the main event for the Blue Brand, Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton. There will also be a Cruiserweight Championship match between Drew Gulak and Oney Lorcan.

With that being said, here are three things possible at this Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam Pay Per View. Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments below.

#3 Goldberg will have a respectable match against Dolph Ziggler

Goldberg looks for redemption at SummerSlam

In a surprise turn of events, Dolph Ziggler will not be facing The Miz this Sunday at SummerSlam as previously announced.

Instead, The Showoff will take on the returning Goldberg, who looks to redeem himself from his disaster of a match against The Undertaker at Super Showdown.

While Goldberg is most likely winning this match, the two questions will be how long will the match go and can Ziggler carry Goldberg to a respectable showing?

With such a loaded card, don’t expect this match to go more than ten minutes, especially in Goldberg’s condition.

As for will the match be respectable or another disaster: If anyone can carry someone like Goldberg, it is Ziggler.

Unlike Undertaker, who is in Goldberg’s age range, The Showoff is much younger and more athletic.

Ziggler can still go in the ring and will sell well for Goldberg, especially the spear and Jackhammer.

If Undertaker can redeem himself with his performance at Extreme Rules, then why can’t Goldberg do the same here? Everyone deserves a second chance and Goldberg is no different.

