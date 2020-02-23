3 Things possible at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

The road to the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania will take a quick pit stop, as WWE will go overseas for another special event. This Thursday, WWE will emulate live on the WWE Network as they present WWE Super ShowDown, taking place from the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This pay-per-view is an added event to WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia, where there will be three shows taking place in the country going forward, instead of two. While these events are typically not anticipated and not liked by fans, this card is shaping up to be one of the better ones in the series of Saudi Arabia events. There are seven matches scheduled for this Thursday’s show.

On the RAW side of the card, the “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins and his disciple, Murphy, will defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against the Street Profits. AJ Styles, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, R Truth, and Russev will face off in a Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaig Trophy. In the main event for the Red brand, Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Ricochet, the man who had a hand in his elimination from the Royal Rumble match last month.

On the SmackDown side of the card, in another historical match, Bayley will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Naomi. This will be the first time there is a Women’s Championship match in Saudi Arabia and the second women’s match overall. The New Day will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against the reunited Miz and John Morrison. Roman Reigns will battle one last time against King Corbin in a Steel Cage match. In the main event for the blue brand, The Fiend will defend the Universal Championship against Goldberg.

With that being said, here are three things possible for this Thursday's Super ShowDown PPV.

#3. Roman Reigns will finally finish off King Corbin

The Big Dog will finally silence King Corbin

In a feud that will seemingly never end, Roman Reigns will once again take on King Corbin at Super ShowDown. However, this time the match will take place inside the confines of a Steel Cage.

Reigns and Corbin have been feuding on and off essentially since Reigns returned in early 2019. The feud didn’t take off though until October when they were both moved to SmackDown. Corbin won the first two matches, one that took place on SmackDown and then the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at TLC. Reigns then won the Falls Count Anywhere match at the Royal Rumble and the “Loser must eat dog food match” on SmackDown. So, this is the rubber match.

This feud has done nothing for either man. Corbin has lost all of the steam he built up after winning the King of the Ring tournament, and Reigns has been in limbo with the feud. The fans are not interested in this feud, and it should have ended with Reigns’ win last month at the Royal Rumble. With that being said, with no outside interference likely due to the Steel Cage stipulation, expect Reigns to pick up the victory here, finally put Corbin in his rear-view mirror, and move forward to his likely matchup with The Fiend at WrestleMania.

#2. Brock Lesnar will defeat Ricochet, but Ricochet will have his coming-out party

The 'Beast Incarnate' has a score to settle

In a slightly surprising twist of events, Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown against the man that had a hand in his elimination in the Royal Rumble match, Ricochet.

While Drew McIntyre was the man to eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match, it was Ricochet who hit the low blow on Lesnar to set it up. Ricochet then won a Triple Threat match which featured Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to set up this match. While it is set in stone that Lesnar is facing McIntyre in Tampa for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, the question is how will this match be booked? Will it be a quick squash, or will Ricochet put up a fight?

While a quick squash isn’t out of the question or wouldn’t be shocking at all, it really wouldn’t do anything for Ricochet or Lesnar. We have seen Lesnar have quick matches plenty of times, and it doesn’t go over well with fans at all. Meanwhile, while Ricochet may not be a big priority right now, he does have a certain appeal to him with his “superhero" like character. He is also a former United States Champion, who if booked right in this match, can take the next step in becoming a main eventer.

Lesnar is also notorious for having great matches with wrestlers of smaller stature such as AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Finn Balor. He is also notorious for having great matches when he is motivated and wants to work with someone. It wouldn’t be shocking if Lesnar requested to work with Ricochet, and if that is the case, expect Ricochet to still a loss, but put up a great fight and have his true coming-out party on the main roster.

#1. The Fiend will add Goldberg to his list of victims

Is The Fiend really next?

In what could very well be the main event of the show, The Fiend will defend the Universal Championship against the returning Goldberg. Although this is likely just a bridge match to give The Fiend something to do until after Elimination Chamber when we will know his WrestleMania opponent. This match may not be as clear cut as it appears.

It is likely The Fiend retains and moves on to face Roman Reigns, which has been rumored for months now. However, there can very well be a scenario where Goldberg wins the Universal Championship and faces Reigns and The Fiend in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania.

This would be WWE’s way of putting the title on Reigns without severe fans backlash, which might occur if Reigns pins The Fiend clean at WrestleMania. While putting the title on Goldberg is not ideal and would cause fans to turn on him even more, since many think he shouldn’t be wrestling at his age, especially after his match with The Undertaker last year. It wouldn’t be as bad since Goldberg is part-time and would disappear after WrestleMania, while Reigns is going to be there every week.

With all of that being said, what will most likely happen is Goldberg will hit a spear right out of the gate, followed by a Jackhammer, which The Fiend will kick out of at 1. Goldberg will attempt another one, which The Fiend will counter into Sister Abigail, followed by the Mandible Claw for the victory. Goldberg will disappear again, and The Fiend will move on to his WrestleMania opponent, which will be decided after the Elimination Chamber.