3 Things possible at WWE TLC 2019

Dennis Stansfield

The last PPV of the decade!

With the year and decade coming to an end in a few weeks, WWE will look to cap off a successful year with one of the most brutal nights of the year. This Sunday, the promotion will go live on the WWE Network from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota with its annual TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view.

TLC is usually one of the better events on the WWE calendar as there are multiple hardcore matches on the card. The event usually has a tables match, a ladders match, a chairs match, and a TLC match in the main event. However, like the Hell in a Cell event in October, this card has a strange build and there will likely be multiple last-minute matches announced. As of now, there are seven matches announced for this Sunday’s show.

On the RAW side of the card, Russev and Bobby Lashley will finally clash in a Tables match. Their rivalry has been brewing for months as a result of an extremely personal storyline. The Viking Raiders will issue an open challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Aleister Black will clash with Buddy Murphy in a Single's maMatchFinally, the odd team of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will challenge the Kabuki Warriors in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

On the SmackDown side of the card, the New Day will once again collide with the Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Roman Reigns will go one on one with King Corbin in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match. In the main event for the blue brand, “The Man” Bray Wyatt will go one on one with the Miz in a non-title match.

With that being said, here are 3 things possible for this Sunday’s TLC Pay per view. What are your thoughts and predictions? Leave them in the comments section. Also, be sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest breaking news and rumors as TLC draws closer.

#3 Bray Wyatt will defeat The Miz with assistance from The Fiend

"The Man" Bray Wuayy will make his in-ring debut at TLC

In an unexpected turn of events, 'The Fiend' will not be wrestling in a match at TLC this Sunday. Instead, Bray Wyatt himself will be taking on The Miz in a non-title match. This match came to be after The Fiend ripped Daniel Bryan’s hair off a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown.

This will be the in-ring debut of the Firefly Fun House version of Wyatt. Hence, it will be interesting to see how he is booked and how he wrestles as compared to 'The Fiend'. One would think that he might not be booked too strong since he is supposed to be a “healer” while the Fiend “hurts” people. Don’t be surprised if Wyatt is reluctant to hurt the Miz too much. This is where The Fiend comes into play.

Maybe there will be an accidental ref bump, which leaves one or both men down. When that happens, the lights go out and The Fiend attacks the Miz and Wyatt picks up the victory. An ending like this would help book Miz in a strong light. At the same time, it will also highlight the "healer" aspect of Wyatt's character.

