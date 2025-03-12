3 things Randy Orton can do WWE SmackDown this week

During last week's SmackDown, Randy Orton put Kevin Owens on notice and also mocked John Cena for joining forces with The Rock. At this year's Show of Shows, Orton is expected to clash against The Prizefighter in a singles bout. To keep things red hot, the creative needs to book Orton in exciting segments on The Road to WrestleMania.

With that in mind, let's discuss three things Randy Orton can do on WWE SmackDown this week.

#3. Randy Orton might issue a challenge to Kevin Owens for a WrestleMania match

The Viper is seeking vengeance against KO, and to get his hands on the former Universal Champion, Orton might issue a challenge to Kevin Owens for a WrestleMania match. We are just a few days away from The Showcase of Immortals, and the 'Mania card is already shaping up.

It only makes sense if the company adds the Orton vs. KO match to WrestleMania in the upcoming episode of the blue brand. Post this, WWE has the ideal time to generate buzz around their bout on Friday nights.

#2. A brawl with Kevin Owens

Another thing that Randy Orton can do on the upcoming SmackDown is brawl with Kevin Owens. The Legend Killer attacked KO at Elimination Chamber and surely wanted to destroy him. This raises the chances that fans may witness a brawl between them on the blue brand this week.

A heated brawl is indeed a good way to make fans hyped up for their anticipated showdown at WrestleMania.

#1. Randy Orton may bring back his Punt kick before WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton tried to attack Kevin Owens with a Punt Kick at Elimination Chamber, but The Prizefighter was rescued by the security at the very last moment. So, on this week's edition of the blue brand, Orton might bring back his Punt kick finisher after getting interrupted by a heel star.

Usually, we have seen in the past that mid-card level heels randomly confront big names on The Road to WrestleMania. The sole motive of these segments is just to give momentum to a wrestler ahead of their big match. So it's possible that when The Apex Predator is cutting a promo on the show, a villainous star like Grayson Waller or Carmelo Hayes might interrupt him.

This would then result in Orton taking out his frustration on the heel and eventually destroy him with a Punt kick. The actions of The Viper are more of a statement for Kevin Owens and what he has to bear when they clash at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

