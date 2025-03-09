Predicting every Men’s match at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away. Fans are already excited and thrilled to see how the card of this year's Grandest Stage of Them All will take shape. As of now, both Men's World Title matches have already become official for 'Mania.

Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will be facing Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match. On the other side, Cody Rhodes will be putting his gold against John Cena in an Undisputed WWE Title match. Meanwhile, in this article, we will be predicting every Men's match card that could be added to WrestleMania 41 in the upcoming weeks:

#7. Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

The match between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu once took place at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, but it ended in disqualification. However, after the bout, The Samoan Werewofl assaulted The Monster Among Monsters in a brutal way.

During SmackDown this week, Strowman and Fatu once again came face to face when the former clashed with Solo Sikoa. This heated altercation hints that another match between these two forces is on the horizon, possibly at The Shows of Shows.

#6. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

Damian Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre from the Men's Royal Rumble match this year. However, things didn't end there, as The Archer of Infamy also eliminated The Scottish Warrior from the Elimination Chamber match the following year.

All this shows is that WWE is planning for a match between these two stars, and WrestleMania 41 seems like the ideal place for this showdown.

#5. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton made his return at Elimination Chamber PLE and punished Kevin Owens for putting him on the shelf. The Legend Killer also cut an emphatic promo on SmackDown last Friday and put KO on notice.

This entire storyline makes it clear that WWE has the intention of booking a showdown between Orton and Owens at The Showcase of Immortals.

#4. & #3. A Multi-man IC Title & US Title match are also a great possibility for the WrestleMania 41 card

Over the past few weeks, Bron Breakker's feud with Finn Balor and Penta has been teased in the Stamford-based promotion. As we are heading towards WrestleMania 41, hints of Bron's multiple feuds could be an indication of a multi-man IC Title match at The Shows of Shows.

It's probable that the Intercontinental Champion could defend his title against top mid-card stars of RAW. Similarly, LA Knight might also defend his title in a multi-man ladder match 'Mania. The Megastar could face SmackDown stars like Carmelo Hayes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade, and more.

Previously, we have seen mid-card titles being defended in multi-man ladder matches, and a similar one could unfold this year with Bron Breakker & LA Knight.

#2. AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

AJ Styles and Logan Paul are set to engage in a major confrontation on RAW this week as The Phenomenal One will call out The Maverick. As of now, both the stars are yet to have a feud for WrestleMania, which sparks the chances of their segment on RAW leading to a Mania match between them.

A match featuring Styles and Paul will indeed hold the capacity to be a thrilling encounter for the WWE Universe and make the card of WrestleMania even more stacked.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk is a triple threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41

CM Punk and Seth Rollins are set to lock horns in a Steel Cage match on RAW this week. However, at Royal Rumble 2025, WWE has planted considerable seeds for a triple threat showdown between Punk, Rollins, and Roman Reigns at the Showcase of Immortals.

This means that the Steel Cage match is not likely to put an end to their rivalry but rather soon incorporate The Original Tribal Chief too. It might eventually lead to the creative booking a triple threat match between Roman, Rollins, and Punk at WWE WrestleMania this year.

