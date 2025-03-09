Adam Pearce to ban top WWE star, Rhea Ripley to quit, Becky Lynch is back as heel? 5 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW Netflix is set to take place at Madison Square Garden, one of the most historic venues in WWE history. The show is stacked with major segments and a high-profile Steel Cage match between Seth Rollins & CM Punk.

In this article, we will be discussing five things that could happen in this week's edition of WWE RAW.

#5. Big E might return to save Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee are set to clash against The New Day on WWE RAW this week. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods already once assaulted the Master of the 619, and this match gives Rey a chance to fight back. However, there is a chance that fans might witness the return of Big E.

The former WWE Champion was banished from The New Day when Kingston and Woods turned heel. Since then, there has been a belief that Big E will return before 'Mania to set up a feud with them.

This raises the chances that the former world champion will return on the upcoming episode of RAW and save Rey Mysterio. This could happen when Mysterio suffers a beatdown from the New Day members in the tag match or a post-match assault.

#4. Rhea Ripley might quit RAW as part of the storyline

Rhea Ripley is no longer the Women's World Champion, as she lost against IYO Sky last week. One of the major elements that caused this title change was the distraction from Bianca Belair at ringside. So, on RAW this week, fans could see Mami quitting the red brand in frustration as part of the storyline.

This angle allows WWE to put Ripley off television until WrestleMania 41 and have her come back after 'Mania to ignite a feud against The EST.

#3. Adam Pearce may ban Gunther from ringside during Jey Uso's match

Jey Uso and Grayson Waller are scheduled to lock horns on this week's episode of the Netflix show. However, as Gunther and the YEET Master are set to clash at 'Mania, The Ring General could disrupt this match. So, to prevent any sort of distractions, Adam Pearce might ban Gunther from the Jey and Grayson match.

This could let the company have a proper finish to this singles bout and avoid any interruption from Gunther.

#2. Karrion Kross might replace Finn Balor in The Judgment Day

Last week on WWE RAW, fans spotted Dominik Mysterio in a secret conversation with Karrion Kross backstage. Since then, there have been assumptions that the former NXT Champion might soon be incorporated into the Judgment Day storyline. One of the ways WWE could include him in the villainous faction could be by replacing Finn Balor with Kross.

It's possible that Dominik Mysterio could introduce Karrion Kross into the stable without the permission of Finn. This might lead to internal conflicts within Judgment Day, leading to the former Universal Champion's departure from the group.

#1. A heel Becky Lynch could return to WWE RAW & cost CM Punk

CM Punk and Seth Rollins will be clashing in a Steel Cage match on RAW this week. On last week's show, the Best in the World cut a fierce promo, where he mentioned Becky Lynch and asked her to get her husband away before Punk put him in a wheelchair.

On X, Lynch made a controversial response, which she deleted later. So, it's possible that the Irish star could return as a heel on this week's Netflix show and cost CM Punk in the Steel Cage match.

This allows Seth Rollins to finally get revenge on Punk for the previous loss and could be a major way to have Becky back in WWE.

