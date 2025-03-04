5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW after Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE RAW on Netflix ended with a stunning surprise as IYO Sky shocked the world by becoming the new Women's World Champion. This title change was completely unexpected. Additionally, CM Punk and Seth Rollins engaged in a heated altercation. There were also major developments in other storylines, making the road to WrestleMania 41 even more exciting.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly hinted at on the RAW after Elimination Chamber.

#5. Rhea Ripley could miss WWE WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley’s title loss just weeks before WrestleMania subtly hints that The Eradicator might miss this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. It seems likely that WWE is saving her feud with Bianca Belair for after WrestleMania.

Following IYO Sky’s victory, Rhea could be written off television and eventually return post-Mania to set up a rivalry with the EST. Since Belair played a major role in the title change, Rhea may first look to settle her issues with her, even if Bianca fails to win the title from IYO Sky at The Show of Shows.

#4. Karrion Kross might join The Judgment Day on RAW

Tensions between Finn Bálor and the rest of The Judgment Day once again escalated on this week’s RAW. However, in a backstage segment, fans noticed Dirty Dominik Mysterio having a secret conversation with a mysterious figure, with many speculating that it was Karrion Kross.

Meanwhile, The Herald of Doomsday has also been involved in cryptic segments with AJ Styles. This secret interaction with Judgment Day could be a subtle hint that Kross is on the verge of joining the villainous faction. If he does, it could lead to Finn being ousted from the group by Liv Morgan and the other members.

#3. CM Punk might feud with John Cena & The Rock soon

CM Punk not only confronted Seth Rollins but also took shots at John Cena and The Rock. The Voice of the Voiceless went as far as calling both stars "bald frauds" and openly challenging them. Punk also pointed out that despite being on the TKO Board of Directors, the Final Boss isn’t immune to criticism.

This all suggests that The Best in the World may battle the villainous Cena and The Final Boss in a future feud.

#2. Sami Zayn could be written off television for a long time

During WWE RAW, Michael Cole provided an update on Sami Zayn, confirming that he will be off TV for an indefinite period due to the aftermath of the unsanctioned match against Kevin Owens.

This subtly suggests that The Honorary Uce could miss WrestleMania 41. However, it hasn't been confirmed by the company yet.

#1. Becky Lynch is seemingly on her way back to WWE

While calling out Seth Rollins, CM Punk also mentioned Becky Lynch by name. The Second City Saint warned The Man that she should keep her husband in check before Punk puts him in a wheelchair.

This clear reference to the former Women's World Champion could be a subtle hint that Becky is nearing a WWE comeback. With WrestleMania just weeks away, her return seems increasingly likely.

