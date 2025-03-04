Former WWE Women’s World Champion to make return as heel and join The Rock and John Cena? Possibility explored

John Cena sold his soul to The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, and their alliance has made the Road to WrestleMania 41 even more intriguing. However, fans have noticed an interesting detail - when The Final Boss ordered Cena to take down Cody Rhodes, he only held up two fingers.

Ad

In contrast, when The People’s Champion appeared at the end of Bad Blood PLE last year, he raised three fingers. Fans assume this could be a subtle hint that The Rock has another recruit lined up after Cena. This belief has raised the chances that former WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch could return as a villain and ally with the Hollywood stars.

In her last appearance on WWE television, the Irish star suffered a loss to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match on the May 27, 2024 episode of RAW. Since then, she has walked out of the company and has yet to return. Meanwhile, as we are on the Road to WrestleMania, surprises are expected to unfold, making Becky's return highly likely. During the recent episode of RAW, CM Punk delivered another fierce promo, taking shots at Seth Rollins, The Rock, and John Cena.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He even referenced Becky Lynch, stating that she should take her husband back before Punk puts him in a wheelchair. This mention of Lynch has only increased the chances that she could return as a heel and join forces with Cena and The Rock as their third member. It’s also worth mentioning that Seth Rollins played a crucial role in Cena’s victory at Elimination Chamber as he delivered a Curb Stomp to Punk at the end.

Ad

In addition, during SmackDown’s run on Fox, Becky Lynch had separate segments with both The Rock and John Cena, where she was shown as friendly with them. All of these points could serve as a subtle foreshadowing for a shocking twist, with the 38-year-old star potentially turning heel and aligning with The Final Boss.

Becky Lynch was mentioned in The Rock promo at WWE Elimination Chamber

During the countdown to the recent PLE, WWE aired a video package featuring The Final Boss, which mentioned Becky Lynch. The video footage has a scene from Young Rock, where Lynch made a brief cameo as Cyndi Lauper.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Fans have linked this reference to The Rock and John Cena’s alliance, believing it could be a hint at a long-term storyline. Many speculate that this could ultimately lead to Lynch joining the villainous side alongside The Final Boss in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.