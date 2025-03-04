Becky Lynch deletes viral tweet about CM Punk , AJ Lee & 23-year-old female WWE star: What did she post?

CM Punk has faced another significant setback as he lost his final chance to secure a main-event spot at WrestleMania 41. Rollins cost Punk the opportunity to win the Elimination Chamber match, allowing Cena to claim the big victory. Cena ultimately turned heel, joining forces with The Rock, and will now face Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event at the Showcase of Immortals.

The latest episode of RAW featured an infuriated Punk storming down the ramp to deliver a heated promo, calling out his rivals Rock, John Cena, and Rollins for politicking and robbing him of his chance to reach the Mania main event. While taking verbal shots at Seth Rollins, he mentioned Rollins’ wife, former Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch, urging her to get her man before he puts him in a wheelchair.

Following Punk’s call-out, Becky Lynch reacted with a bitter jab that has since been deleted. She quoted a tweet from a fan that included two pictures: one featuring CM Punk and another showcasing 23-year-old star Roxanne Perez, both wearing matching outfits at the 2025 Elimination Chamber.

Lynch took a shot at Punk and Perez’s relationship, stating that she doesn’t think she’s the one who should get her man, referring to Punk's wife, AJ Mendez (formerly AJ Lee).

Lynch deleted the post for reasons unknown.

CM Punk will face a former World Heavyweight Champion in a major match

The animosity between Punk and Seth Rollins is far from over as both superstars consistently stand in each other’s way to the top, and it now seems they need to settle their differences in the squared circle.

This week’s edition of RAW saw a brawl between the Best in the World and the Visionary. Following the altercation, the Stamford-based promotion confirmed that CM Punk and Rollins would clash in a steel cage match on the upcoming edition of the flagship show.

The last time fans saw them collide was earlier this year during RAW’s debut episode on Netflix, where the Straight Edge Superstar emerged victorious.

With the Showcase of Immortals on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Punk and Rollins in the coming weeks.

