  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Becky Lynch
  • Becky Lynch sends a message to AJ Lee after CM Punk namedrops her on WWE RAW; deletes tweet immediately

Becky Lynch sends a message to AJ Lee after CM Punk namedrops her on WWE RAW; deletes tweet immediately

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 04, 2025 04:47 GMT
Becky Lynch, AJ Lee &amp; CM Punk, and CM Punk (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Becky Lynch, AJ Lee & CM Punk, and CM Punk (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Becky Lynch sent a message to CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, after the former WWE Champion namedropped The Man on Monday Night RAW. However, she deleted the post immediately.

Ad

Tonight, Punk addressed his enemies during his promo, putting The Rock, John Cena, and Seth Rollins on notice. Rollins cost Punk the opportunity to win the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match with an attack. This allowed Cena to win the match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

During the promo, Punk asked Becky Lynch to get her man before he put Seth in a wheelchair.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On X, Lynch put CM Punk on notice after he and Roxanne Perez wore matching gear for their respective Elimination Chamber matches.

The former WWE Women's World Champion asked Lee to come get her husband, referencing Punk's promo on RAW before deleting the tweet.

"Catching up on raw….. I don’t think I’m the one who needs to come get MY man," wrote Lynch.
Ad
Screenshot of the deleted tweet on X.
Screenshot of the deleted tweet on X.

CM Punk has come close to winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and the Elimination Chamber Match. He was also responsible for eliminating Rollins and Roman Reigns from the Royal Rumble Match.

The former WWE Champion has been feuding with Rollins for months. The two will cross paths in a Steel Cage on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी