Becky Lynch sends a message to AJ Lee after CM Punk namedrops her on WWE RAW; deletes tweet immediately

Becky Lynch sent a message to CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, after the former WWE Champion namedropped The Man on Monday Night RAW. However, she deleted the post immediately.

Tonight, Punk addressed his enemies during his promo, putting The Rock, John Cena, and Seth Rollins on notice. Rollins cost Punk the opportunity to win the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match with an attack. This allowed Cena to win the match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

During the promo, Punk asked Becky Lynch to get her man before he put Seth in a wheelchair.

On X, Lynch put CM Punk on notice after he and Roxanne Perez wore matching gear for their respective Elimination Chamber matches.

The former WWE Women's World Champion asked Lee to come get her husband, referencing Punk's promo on RAW before deleting the tweet.

"Catching up on raw….. I don’t think I’m the one who needs to come get MY man," wrote Lynch.

Screenshot of the deleted tweet on X.

CM Punk has come close to winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and the Elimination Chamber Match. He was also responsible for eliminating Rollins and Roman Reigns from the Royal Rumble Match.

The former WWE Champion has been feuding with Rollins for months. The two will cross paths in a Steel Cage on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden.

