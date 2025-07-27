  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rey Mysterio
  3 things Rey Mysterio could do at SummerSlam 2025 following his WWE return

3 things Rey Mysterio could do at SummerSlam 2025 following his WWE return

By Ankit Singh
Published Jul 27, 2025 21:13 GMT
Rey Mysterio [Image Credits: WWE
Rey Mysterio [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio was on an injury hiatus. The three-time former World Champion got injured during the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41, forcing him to forfeit his appearance at The Show of Shows.

Interestingly, SummerSlam 2025 is just a few days away, and the Hall of Famer made his comeback just in time for the PLE at the WWE Supershow in Mexico.

In this article, we look at three things the mighty luchador can do at The Biggest Party of the Summer:

#3 Rey Mysterio can cost Dominik Mysterio the Intercontinental Championship

Rey and Dominik Mysterio don’t see eye to eye since the latter betrayed his father a few years ago. The two have since collided several times in the ring, even making two WrestleMania appearances as adversaries. While it is usually Dirty Dom who goes after his "deadbeat dad," Mysterio Sr. could make the first move this time.

Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam against AJ Styles. So far, The Judgement Day has helped Dirty Dom escape with title defense wins. However, this time, Rey Mysterio could attack the members of the heel faction, preventing them from interfering.

This would not just get the job done but also preserve the babyface identity of Rey Mysterio. And without any aid, Dirty Dom could get dethroned by AJ Styles. This would rekindle the feud between the father and son, and could lead to a final confrontation between them.

#2 Rey Mysterio could announce his retirement tour

Rey Mysterio is in the tail end of his pro wrestling career. The 50-year-old relayed on Adrian Hernandez’s podcast, Unlikely, that he was observing and getting a vicarious experience of John Cena’s Farewell Tour right now.

He also stated that whenever he was ready, he would announce a retirement tour of his own.

“I would love to make an announcement. I would love for the fans who have grown up watching me and supported my career from day one, of which there are still many around, to be able to say, ‘This is the last time I’m going to get to see him perform. I want to go take a look.’ I want to give the opportunity to those fans that have been loyal from day one. Prior to that, I would think, ‘I’m just going to retire one day,’ but it’s a hard thing to do when you start thinking about it. I know that time is a lot closer than it was yesterday. I have to prep myself up mentally,” he said. [12:13 onwards]
youtube-cover
It is safe to say that Dominik Mysterio would most likely be the man to retire his father. Thus, beginning a feud with him at SummerSlam could help WWE set up the farewell tour for the Hall of Famer.

#1 Rey Mysterio could face El Grande Americano in an impromptu match

youtube-cover
El Grande Americano has emerged as a rather invincible heel who has been causing trouble to several luchadors on WWE's main roster. Notably, Americano was supposed to face Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 41 before the Hall of Famer got injured and was replaced last-minute by Rey Fenix, who lost to Americano.

So far, El Grande is seeing an unchecked rise and is getting away with his hidden steel-plated headbutts. Thus, if Mysterio makes an appearance at SummerSlam, the heel superstar can challenge him for a rematch.

While Americano can win the match via unfair means, it won’t matter if he loses either. Interestingly, it was heavily speculated that Chad Gable was the man behind the original masked character, but he is currently out with an injury. In his absence, the WWE Universe is convinced that Ludwig Kaiser is the one masquerading in the mask now.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the leader of LWO.

