After John Cena, 5 WWE stars who could call it quits in 2026

WWE Superstar John Cena will just make 15 more appearances before he retires from the company and pro wrestling. He is currently the Undisputed Champion and has threatened to ruin pro wrestling by retiring with the world title. While it remains to be seen if The Franchise Player fulfils this goal, wrestling would definitely not feel the same after his departure.

Ad

However, several other great superstars could also be nearing the end of their respective careers. This article looks at five more stars who could soon hang up their boots like Cena.

#5. Rey Mysterio could say goodbye to the WWE Universe soon

Ad

Trending

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Rey Mysterio is one of the very few veterans still actively wrestling in WWE for over two decades. The former three-time world champion has given fans several big moments throughout his career, including winning the 2006 Royal Rumble from the number two spot. The great luchador was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in the class of 2023.

Rey Mysterio made a comment about his retirement while speaking to Adrian Hernandez on his Unlikely podcast. The Latino World Order leader noted that he would make an announcement to his fans regarding his retirement whenever he decides to hang up his boots. He also said that it is very difficult to think about actually doing it someday, and he needs to prepare himself mentally for it.

Ad

“I would love to make an announcement. I would love for the fans who have grown up watching me and supported my career from day one, of which there are still many around, to be able to say, ‘This is the last time I’m going to get to see him perform. I want to go take a look.’ I want to give the opportunity to those fans that have been loyal from day one. Prior to that, I would think, ‘I’m just going to retire one day,’ but it’s a hard thing to do when you start thinking about it. I know that time is a lot closer than it was yesterday. I have to prep myself up mentally,” he said. [12:13 onwards]

Ad

The 50-year-old also highlighted that he is vicariously experiencing what a retirement tour looks like through John Cena’s final run. Thus, Rey Mysterio may likely be prepared to wrestle his last WWE match once The Franchise Player departs.

#4. AJ Styles could retire in the next two years

Ad

AJ Styles is another veteran who could soon wrap up his career. The Phenomenal One made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble after establishing himself firmly in the independent circuit and acquiring the status of a legend in TNA. Styles gained a lot of popularity and fanfare in the Stamford-based promotion as well, and nobody disputes his claim when he speaks about SmackDown and says that it is "The house that AJ Styles built."

Ad

The former two-time WWE Champion spoke about his retirement plans with Chris Van Vlient on his INSIGHT podcast. The question was raised when Chris mentioned that AJ was given the honor of retiring The Undertaker in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The Phenomenal One noted that it was very hard to think about retirement since he really loves pro wrestling.

He also mentioned that aside from the things he does, he particularly loves seeing the growth of other superstars. The 48-year-old said that he won’t wrestle after turning 50. Thus, the WWE Universe seemingly has only two more years to watch the legendary superstar do his thing in the ring.

Ad

#3. R-Truth could soon leave WWE

The beginning of June 2025 saw R-Truth announcing his release from WWE on X/Twitter to his fans. This came as a huge blow to pro wrestling fans who had just seen the former 24/7 Champion battle John Cena in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Fans believed that they would see him get a push following his part in Cena’s retirement tour, but were shocked to see him announce his exit. However, the former World Tag Team Champion made an astonishing return and resumed his feud with The Franchise Player, with his new character showing hints of his K-Kwik days. While the legend failed to put the Undisputed Champ down, he did become part of the legendary reinvention of the pipebomb promo.

Ad

Truth’s current deal with WWE doesn’t seem to be a longstanding one. He is currently using his real name, Ron Killings. Reportedly, the 53-year-old specifically requested this so he would have a smooth transition to the independent circuit once he exits the company. Thus, while Killings may still have some years as a wrestler, he may soon retire as a WWE star.

#2. Big E may never return to wrestle again

Ad

Big E has been away from wrestling since he sustained a vicious neck injury back in 2022. The former New Day member underwent surgery following this mishap. However, despite three years having passed since this ordeal, the former WWE Champion hasn’t been cleared to wrestle.

The New Day celebrated its 10th anniversary in WWE back in December 2024. Turning on E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston noted that he had abandoned them and not cared to come back for them. Saying these words and turning heel, his old friends kicked him out of the faction they had built together. While this painted the duo as the bad guys, there’s a chance that Big E may actually never make a comeback.

Ad

The former WWE Champion is still just 39 years old. However, it is doubtful if he would be allowed to make an in-ring return and could continue to work in non-wrestling roles. Speaking to Adrian Hernandez on his Unlikely podcast back in December 2024, E noted that he is content in life and always has been since day one. Right now, he just feels grateful that he can move around without pain and hit the gym. Therefore, he could officially hang up his boots and remain in a non-wrestling capacity.

Ad

#1. Natalya could be on the last leg of her WWE career

Natalya is easily one of the biggest active veterans in WWE’s women’s division. The Queen of Harts is a one-time Divas Champion and a one-time SmackDown Champion, making her one of the few stars to win a world title in both the Divas and the new era. Aside from this, Nattie also holds a total of six Guinness World Records, all of which were achieved through the statistics she accumulated during her WWE career.

Ad

The Hart Dynasty wrestler signed a multi-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion in July 2024. However, she hasn’t been making many appearances on active programming. She was last seen in action on May 19, 2025, in a Money in the Bank qualifier against Roxanne Perez and Becky Lynch, which was won by The Prodigy.

Lately, Natalya has been making appearances alongside Maxxine Dupri of The Alpha Academy and mentoring her in a minor storyline. While it remains to be seen what becomes of this development, the 43-year-old may be nearing the end of her career. She hasn’t mentioned any retirement plans, however, and has stated that she will wrestle as long as she is capable of it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!