3 things Rikishi can do if he returns to WWE for Jimmy vs. Jey Uso

The Usos were one of the greatest Tag Teams in WWE. Still, Jimmy Uso betrayed his twin brother at SummerSlam 2023 to rejoin The Bloodline and reaffirm his allegiance to Roman Reigns.

Over the next few weeks, Jimmy would continually get involved in Jey's business. His meddling reached a whole new level this past week on RAW when he cost his sibling the Intercontinental Championship.

The animosity between the two brothers is brewing, and will likely culminate in a one-on-one encounter at WrestleMania XL. However, their father, Rikishi, could insert himself into the brewing drama between his two sons.

On that note, let's look at three things Rikishi can do if he returns to WWE for Jimmy vs. Jey Uso.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi could attempt to resolve the dispute between The Usos

With the growing hatred and disdain, the bond between Jimmy and Jey may have been damaged beyond repair. The former Right-Hand Man of The Bloodline is in no mood to sit down and compromise with his treacherous kin.

However, a disappointed Rikishi, agitated by the behavior of his children, could intervene to dissolve the dispute between The Usos. The WWE Hall of Famer, as a father, has the power, authority, and affection to execute a truce or treaty.

Whether Rikishi is successful in his attempts remains to be seen, since the company seems committed on booking Jey vs. Jimmy for WrestleMania XL.

#2. Rikishi appoints himself as Special Guest Referee for Jimmy vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL

Realizing that neither son will step back from a fight, Rikishi, seeing no other solution, could insert himself into the mix by ensuring a fair battle between The Usos.

The Hall of Famer, as an elder of The Anoa'i Family and the father of The Usos, could use his esteemed status to appoint himself as Special Guest Referee for Jimmy vs. Jey. Another twist would see the 58-year-old legend making sure this bout is held under The Tribal Combat rules.

Assuming he turns out to be an unbiased referee, this would lead to a definitive conclusion to the Jimmy-Jey Uso saga at WrestleMania XL.

#1. Rikishi sides with Jey Uso and accompanies him to the ring at WrestleMania

The one-time Intercontinental Champion will certainly be disappointed with Jimmy Uso and the way he has treated his blood. Rikishi can chastise The Bloodline and the older Uso for their behavior.

He could then affirm his support for the leader of the "Yeet Movement." Jey Uso has consistently been outnumbered by The Bloodline, with Solo Sikoa looming in the background, always inching to Samoan Spike him.

The WWE Hall of Famer's presence at ringside would neutralize the numbers' game and remove Sikoa's potential interference from the equation.

