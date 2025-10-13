3 things Roman Reigns can do on WWE RAW after Crown Jewel

The fallout from Crown Jewel may manifest itself into an interesting night for Roman Reigns and The Usos on Monday Night RAW tonight, set to culminate WWE's weekend in Perth, Australia.

With The OTC having suffered just his second one-on-one pinfall loss this decade to Bronson Reed at the PLE, and The Bloodline showing more cracks on multiple planes with each passing show, tonight's RAW marks a pivotal stop in The Bloodline Saga.

In this article, we shall discuss three things that Roman Reigns could do on the Monday Night RAW after Crown Jewel.

#1 Roman Reigns confronts Jey Uso

Last week on RAW, Roman Reigns told Jimmy Uso that he sees and hears everything. That obviously doesn't just apply to Jimmy; it applies to Jey, too. On tonight's RAW, Reigns could make it clear to Jey that he heard what Jey said after Roman left the ring at Crown Jewel, and they could have it out in the open with Jimmy trying to mediate.

WWE is clearly positioning each member of The Bloodline in a manner where they will clash on multiple levels, and they now all have different motivations. Expect the conflict to continue escalating unless these Samoan men undergo drastic epiphanies.

#2 Roman Reigns apologises to Jimmy & Jey Uso

Roman Reigns is still his ungrateful self, or so it seems. Tonight, he may finally choose to start making amends for the greater good of the family. It is a long shot, but tonight, the Tribal Chief may apologise for the way he acted at Crown Jewel and the way he has acted with his family for half a decade.

In doing so, he could finally begin to be the bigger man and understand that his role comes with responsibilities that sometimes necessitate keeping his ego aside, especially when Jey Uso's own ego has begun to fly high.

This realization could be brought to the fore by Big Jim, who could help Roman see the error in his ways and finally make Reigns understand why he did not want Jey taking advice from him. Roman could witness Jey's change in attitude first-hand, being a net negative, and also look at "Little Roman" from a perspective that makes him understand just how cruel he once was.

#3 Roman Reigns begins his path to WarGames with some intriguing interactions

At this time, it seems clear that Seth Rollins and co. will form the heel faction inside WarGames six weeks from now. On the babyface side, there are a ton of people who have conflicts with The Vision. The problem is that they have major conflicts amongst themselves, too, as well as converging ambitions in the form of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Besides The Usos, there are a ton of people for Reigns to interact with over the weeks leading up to WarGames: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, LA Knight, etc. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns hasn't interacted with Seth Rollins directly in some time, too.

What that means is the gradual formation of uneasy alliances and the realization that The Vision must be taken care of for the greater good of Monday Night RAW. And that may mean some tense interactions beginning tonight on the flagship show, live on Netflix.

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

